Kyrie Irving Goes on Jealous Rant After Brutal Loss to Celtics

The Boston Celtics picked up a dominant victory over the Brooklyn Nets on February 1, winning by a score of 139-96. After a three-game losing streak and an ugly win over the Los Angeles Lakers on January 28, it was sort of like the Celtics hit the reset button.

After the game, former Celtic and current Nets guard Kyrie Irving was asked about why Brooklyn has been dominated by Boston for the past few years. He pointed toward the Celtics’ team chemistry and sounded a bit jealous in the process. Irving delivered the following response via CLNS Media:

It’s only been a year and some change. I mean, you know, it’s not that long. It feels like that long because we haven’t had consistent guys in lineup playing against one another. So, we haven’t seen fully healthy Boston Celtics versus the Brooklyn Nets this year. Obviously, with last year, we could throw any excuse in the bucket, but I choose not to do that. We just take accountability for where we are in present, and focus on what we can control now. [The] past is [the] past, so we just gotta keep reworking it. As a competitor, I’m not going to stop until I figure out what this methodology is to the Boston Celtics right now and why they’re so hot. And I think I have a main reason which is how connected they are and how much they’ve played together, how many minutes they’ve logged in together. And again, that chip on their shoulder. You can see it. You can feel it. And I think we just have to develop a tougher mentality here, and when we do that, I feel like we’ll be in better competition with them. I know we will.

With Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons out, Irving was left to carry the load against the Celtics. And while the Nets are a solid 31-20 on the season, they are 4-6 in their last 10 games. Their injury issues have caused lineup inconsistencies and, in turn, potential chemistry issues. That’s where it seems as though Irving’s jealousy is coming into play.

Jaylen Brown Extremely Confident in Celtics

The Celtics are extremely confident in themselves this year. After a January 21 win over the Toronto Raptors, Jaylen Brown expressed some of his unwavering confidence.

“I just play the game,” Brown told NBC Sports Boston. “I mean, I’ll let you guys determine what is the options. We’re not number one and number two, I just come out and play the game. The moment you start thinking that is the moment that I think that you’ll start doubting yourself or – there’s no need to come out and play the game any other way than how I normally play. And that’s how I see it. Tonight, we was out guys. Obviously, I would get more attention. But tonight, we had guys step up. We had Payton [Pritchard] come out and play really well. Grant [Williams] came out and got hot. And that’s what we need. We’re a team. So, it doesn’t matter who rolls the ball out or which team is doing what, I got my money on the C’s. I don’t know if I can say that.”

"… I got my money on the Cs… I don't know if I can say that." 😂 Jaylen Brown talks about the Celtics playing short-handed and the confidence he had in the entire team #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/IHJlUxzXGv — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 22, 2023

Marcus Smart Praises Joe Mazzulla

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla was recently named as the All-Star coach, but he downplayed his emotions. Marcus Smart quickly called him out for that, noting that it means more to him than he says.

“Bulls**t,” Smart said via NBC Sports Boston. “Bulls**t. It says a lot. It’s just the humble mentality that we have. We got a lot of great guys, from coaches and players, that could sit here and boast about themselves about everything they’ve accomplished and things like that, but that’s not us.”