Controversial Ex-Celtics Star Under Fire for Viral Conspiracy Theory Post

Former Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving has never been one not to make curious choices. His latest one is no different. On September 15, Irving posted an old video from conspiracy theorist Alex Jones with the caption, “Alex Jones tried to warn us,” on his Instagram story while Jones said the following.

“The facts and common sense are in. Yes, there have been corrupt empires. Yes, they manipulate. Yes, there are secret societies. Yes, there have been oligarchies throughout history, and yes, today, in 2002, there is a tyrannical organization calling itself” before the video cuts off.

Kyrie Irving just posted a video clip entitled “Never Forget – Alex Jones Tried To Warn Us” with Jones claiming back in 2002 that a “New World Order” would release “plagues upon us…” pic.twitter.com/sz2Ps7Fbrn — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) September 15, 2022

Tommy Beer, who aggregated Irving’s Instagram story, went on to post the other theories that Jones believes in, as well as the ones that have gotten him sued.

Yes, the same Alex Jones who last month was ordered to pay $45 million in punitive damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre – after Jones, a discredited conspiracy theorist, falsely claimed the shooting was a hoax. — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) September 15, 2022

Even though Irving has displayed some odd behavior in the past, Twitter was not impressed to see Irving go out of his way to promote Jones’ theories.

Kyrie, get back to fun conspiracies like the Earth is flat or Vermont isn't real. This is not fun. https://t.co/j3QykxJPff — Derek Young 🇺🇦 (@DerekMYoung) September 15, 2022

Alex Jones. ALEX JONES. Someone needs to step in and pull Kyrie out of the black hole. This is just the latest but it's a scary escalation of previous comments/affiliations. https://t.co/vvrL1safoo — Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) September 15, 2022

Even fans of his current team, the Brooklyn Nets, admit it’s hard to root for him after he does things like this.

When as a Nets fan I'm forced to root for Kyrie Irving's success because them winning depends on it. https://t.co/YsamDAR1BX pic.twitter.com/c0f9vP4fsH — John D (@HorhayBlanco) September 15, 2022

Kyrie’s contract is set to expire when the 2022-23 season ends. If he continues to promote these conspiracy theories, he may not get another contract no matter how good he is as a basketball player.

LeBron James was ‘Adamant’ that the Lakers Acquire Kyrie

On August 17, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported that LeBron James’ issues with signing an extension with the Los Angeles Lakers (before he agreed to one) centered around whether they would acquire Kyrie or not, which is what James wanted.

“The primary complication in James’ decision was that he has been privately adamant that the Lakers still need to improve the current roster and trade for superstar point guard Kyrie Irving, league sources have told The Athletic.”

Buha later added that James’ desire for Irving may indicate the Lakers will try harder to get themselves back into title contention.

“Considering James’ preference to trade for Irving and his displeasure with the Lakers’ inactivity at the 2022 trade deadline, the tea leaves would suggest the Lakers indicated to James they will be more aggressive in their pursuit of improving their title chances this season, which, of course, would have to come in form of trading Westbrook.”

Irving remains with the Nets, but he could go to the Lakers via free agency next summer.

Stephen A. Smith Believes Kyrie Will be an MVP Candidate

On September 13, Smith went on ESPN to explain why he believes Irving is in for MVP-like season.

“I got Kyrie Irving as one of my top league MVP candidates. I think Kyrie Irving’s [going to] put on a show this year,” Smith said during a recent taping of ESPN First Take. “Everybody better brace themselves. Because the brother playing for a new contract. It matters. 200 million-plus dollars matters.”

Smith added that putting up a season could do wonders for Irving financially going forward.

“I believe that that’s what he’s going to have to do to get the money. In the process of balling’, he’s got to convince folks that he’s going to show up to work, which I believe he will,” Smith said.

Irving has made seven all-star teams and has made three All-NBA teams, but has not received one NBA MVP vote throughout his entire career.