Return of Kyrie Irving Spices Up Already-Potent Celtics vs. Mavs Meeting

The Boston Celtics look for their 10th straight victory when the Dallas Mavericks come to town Friday, March 1. The Mavs are almost as hot, winning eight of their last 10 games.

The matchup features two of the NBA’s top stars in Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic. It also spotlights the return of Boston’s favorite villain, Kyrie Irving. Things always get a little more riled up when Irving, who played two seasons with the Celtics, makes his way back to TD Garden.

When Kyrie Irving Returns to Boston, There’s Always a Sideshow

Outside of former Detroit Pistons center Bill Laimbeer, Irving might be the opponent Celtics fans love to hate the most.

Before Irving played a minute with the Celtics, he endeared himself to Boston fans at a season-ticket-holder event by telling them he’d love to re-sign with the team at the end of his contract. Two seasons later, he couldn’t get out of Boston quick enough as he bolted to the Brooklyn Nets via free agency.

That move, along with a poor attitude while in Boston, caused a serious strain between Irving and Celtics fans. The final straw in Boston may have been his last playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks. After Boston won Game 1 of the 2019 conference semifinals, the Bucks rattled off four straight victories. Irving had a miserable series, and it didn’t seem to bother him.

In Games 2, 3, and 4, Irving made just 19 of his 62 shots from the floor. After going 7-for-22 in Game 4, a reporter asked Irving about his shooting woes.

“Who cares?” he said to reporters after the game.

“For me, I had 22 shots, I should’ve shot 30.”

Whenever Irving makes his return to Boston, things get interesting. He’s had bottles of water thrown at him. He flipped off fans during the game and also brought up racism in Boston during a press conference. He also went out to halfcourt to stomp on the leprechaun after a playoff victory.

It’s no wonder Celtics fans have a tough time showing any type of love for Irving, and Friday’s meeting shouldn’t be any different.

Tough Celtics Stretch Begins With Irving and the Mavs

Warriors now 10-2 in their last 12. Mavericks have won 8 of 10. Cavs have won 20 of 25. Nuggets have won 14 of 20. Suns have won 15 of 21. Ladies and gentlemen…your next five Celtics' opponents. https://t.co/QpT6ROt5gj — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) March 1, 2024

Ever since he went out of his way to step on the Celtics logo, Irving hasn’t tasted victory over the Celtics. He’s 0-9 during that stretch, including four losses in Boston.

Although the Mavericks have won eight of their last 10, they find themselves in seventh place with a 34-25 record in a tight Western Conference race.

Boston, meanwhile, leads the league with a 46-12 mark and has an eight-game lead over both the Bucks and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Friday’s game with the Mavs kicks off a tough stretch for Boston. They host the Golden State Warriors on Sunday and then head on the road for five straight games. The first three games of that road trip come against the Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets, and the Phoenix Suns.

According to Celtics radio play-by-play announcer Sean Grande, the Warriors have lost just twice in their last 12 games, while the Cavs have won 20 of their last 25. The defending champion Nuggets are also hot, winning 14 of 20, and the Suns have won 15 of 21.

It’s a tough stretch, and Celtics fans would love to see it all start off with a victory over Kyrie and the Mavs.