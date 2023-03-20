Lakers Eyeing Ex-Celtics Starter in Potential Playoff Push Signing: Report

The Boston Celtics frontcourt rotation has been a topic of conversation since Mike Muscala was acquired at the February 9 trade deadline, as Joe Mazzulla continues to toy with his rotations.

Yet, while the Celtics are struggling to figure out their best lineups, the Los Angeles Lakers are just trying to put enough size on the court to remain competitive as they continue to battle injury issues, including the recent injury of recently acquired big man Mo Bamba.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers are now taking a look at former Celtics big man Tristian Thompson, who is currently a free agent and has experience in challenging for a championship alongside LeBron James.

The Los Angeles Lakers are working out free agent centers Tristan Thompson and Tony Bradley this week, sources tell me and @jovanbuha. Thompson, an 11-year NBA veteran, was a key member of the 2016 championship Cavaliers team alongside LeBron James. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 20, 2023

Thompson played 54 regular-season games for the Celtics during his tenure with the team, averaging 7.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 51.8% from the field.

Celtics Analyst Sounds Off on Tristian Thomspon

During a recent episode of The Locked’ On Celtics Podcast, Celtics analyst John Karalis discussed how the mindset of Kyrie Irving and Tristan Thompson could have affected how Jayson Tatum approaches the regular season.

“I keep going back to Kyrie (Irving) and Tristan Thompson,” Karalis said, “And I swear I feel like they poisoned Tatum’s brain. I feel like those guys, at the beginning, Tatum learned from Kyrie that the regular season doesn’t matter. You’ve learned from Tristan Thompson that the regular season doesn’t matter. And I just don’t think he puts the same value (on the regular season). I really, I honestly believe that.”

Both Irving and Thompson have previously been vocal in their belief that the regular season doesn’t matter and that players should look to preserve their bodies for the playoffs – although that mentality has seen both players struggle to stay with a franchise for a prolonged period of time.

Celtics Get Updated Robert Williams Timeline

It’s true, the Celtics do have a deep frontcourt rotation, yet Robert Williams remains the x-factor for Boston’s defense, as his presence alters how easily teams can look to pressure the rim on a possession-by-possession basis.

Fortunately for Celtics fans, it would appear that Williams is scheduled to make his return to the rotation in the near future. When speaking to the media on March 15, Mazzulla shared an update on Williams’ recovery, providing a timeline for his return.

Joe Mazzulla says Rob Williams could make his return "within the next week or so" Who else is excited to see the Timelord back on the court? pic.twitter.com/Xf4Wwo9XLu — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 15, 2023

“He went through it pretty good,” Mazzulla said, “Still on the timeline. Hopefully, within the next week or so…He responded well to the workout yesterday. Today was a lighter day for him.”

The Celtics are scheduled to face the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, March 21, which will be six days after Mazzulla’s original update; as such, there could be a chance that we see the athletic big man back on the floor for the final game of Boston’s six-game road trip. Otherwise, the Celtics’ March 24 contest against the Indiana Pacers could be earmarked for Williams’ return.