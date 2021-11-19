Lakers Update LeBron James’ Status, Celtics Make Final Call on Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown Remains Out

James isn’t the lone standout wing entering Friday’s bout with an injury concern. However, he is the only one who still has a chance to play. The Celtics have once again ruled out Jaylen Brown with a right hamstring strain. The reigning All-Star will miss his seventh consecutive game after originally sustaining his injury in a November 4th victory over the Miami Heat.

The 25-year-old Cal product is currently averaging a career-best 25.6 points per game and had been riding a three-game streak of scoring at least 28 points before exiting the Heat game early. Without Brown in the lineup, Boston has split their games down the middle, going 3-3 over their last six games.

Dennis Schroder, who has started every game in Brown’s absence, has been added to the injury report with a left ankle sprain and is questionable. Friday night would mark Schroder’s first game against the Lakers should he be available. A season ago, the German guard served as a full-time starter in L.A.’s backcourt.

The latest Celtics news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Celtics newsletter here!

Latest on Time Lord

Robert Williams, who missed Wednesday’s loss in Atlanta, is listed as questionable vs. the Lakers. The 24-year-old big man was diagnosed with left knee tendinopathy after failing to make it through the first half of Boston’s November 15th victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Deemed a “short-term thing” from head coach Ime Udoka (via the Boston Globe) Williams originally called his injury nothing more than just a “little bump in the road [that] I need to get past.”

Time Lord has seen his usage skyrocket in what is now his fourth NBA season. Playing nearly 12 minutes per game more than a season ago, the team’s starting center is averaging career bests in points (10.0) and rebounds (9.2).

“Obviously playing the most minutes I’ve played in my career, it’s something I gotta be on top of as far as treatment-wise and everything else,” Williams acknowledged per Celtics.com.

Tipoff at TD Garden is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

READ NEXT