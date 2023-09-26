Lamar Odom Hasn’t Forgotten About Celtics Fans Attacking Lakers Team Bus

Because of his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Lamar Odom does not have particularly fond memories with the Boston Celtics or their fans, for that matter. On the September 14 episode of “The Knuckleheads Podcast,” Odom explained why one experience in particular is why he hates the Celtics and their fanbase.

“The first series is why I hate the Celtics,” Odom said. “Because they beat us by like 35 in Game 6. When you go to the Finals, you got your family on the bus – everybody on the bus and all that. They beat us by 35, these fans surrounded our bus and started shaking it.”

In Game 6 of the 2008 NBA Finals, the Celtics beat the Lakers by 39, which helped them with their first title since 1986.

The fans in question were likely drunk and celebrating the Celtics’ victory over their storied rival on top of seeing their team win the title. Still, it’s understandable that Odom feels that way, given that shaking a bus can be pretty scary. Luckily, from how Odom tells it, no one was hurt by the endeavor.

Malcolm Brogdon May or May Not be on Trading Block

There have been conflicting reports regarding whether the Celtics have made Malcolm Brogdon available via trade from The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach and CLNS Media’s Adam Kaufman.

According to Himmelsbach, the Celtics “are not considering trading Brogdon any more than they are considering trading any other player,” as reported in a September 21 story. But Kaufman said otherwise.

On the September 24 episode of “Celtics Beat,” Kaufman reported that he has “heard some whispers that the Celtics are still trying to trade (Brogdon),” though he acknowledged that his inside sources paled in comparison to Himmelsbach’s.

Kaufman added that it would not be surprising if Brogdon ends up being traded by the team, even if the Celtics aren’t necessarily shopping him.

“However, I had been saying for weeks, for months — ever since this trade fell apart — do not be surprised if the fallout from this situation or potential fallout still leads to Malcolm Brogdon being traded,” he said.

“I still believe that even though we’re sitting here in late September, I still believe Malcolm Brogdon is maybe not actively being dangled out there by the Celtics, but I think he is absolutely on the trade block. I firmly, firmly believe that.”

If it comes to that, trading Brogdon would affect the Celtics’ backcourt depth, as their only two proven guards would be Derrick White and Payton Pritchard, but if they get a guard who could replace or upgrade what he does, that may be a trade worth considering.

Celtics Among Teams Interested in Damian Lillard: Report

While confirming that the Toronto Raptors have genuine interest in acquiring Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard, ESPN’s Marc J. Spears reported that the Celtics were among the teams who have expressed interest in the six-time star.

“Along with Toronto and Miami, the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, and Chicago Bulls have shown interest since Lillard’s initial trade request,” Spears wrote in a September 25 story.

It would be tough for the Celtics to string together a deal that could get them Lillard without including Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Doing so would require stripping themselves of their depth, with the likes of Brogdon, Derrick White, Robert Williams III, and Al Horford potentially being included to make room for the seven-time star.