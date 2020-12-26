Larry Bird, Celtics Family React To The Death Of K.C. Jones

The Boston Celtics organization is mourning the loss of Basketball Hall of Fame legend, champion, Olympic gold medalist and star head coach K.C. Jones, who died Friday of Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Boston Globe.

Celtics spokesman Jeff Twiss, per the Globe, confirmed. Jones was 88. The news of Jones’ passing broke hours before tip-off between the Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets Christmas Day. Boston icons such as Bill Russell and Larry Bird paid their respects.

Russell, who played alongside Jones at the University of San Francisco, knew Jones long before the two were capturing endless championships with the Celtics from the mid-to-late 1950s to mid-60s. Before the Celtics, Jones and Russell were already champions – victors of two NCAA titles (1955-56) and gold medalists.

Reunited in Boston, Jones and Russell helped lead the Celtics to eight straight NBA championships from 1959, the year the Celtics drafted K.C. to 1966. Jones would go on to win two more titles for Boston when he took over as the Celtics’ newest head coach and guided “The Big 3” that consisted of Bird, Kevin McHale, and Robert Parish to their final two championships in three years (1984, 1986).

Bill Russell On K.C. Jones: ‘We’ve Been Friends For Almost 60yrs’

Russell shared a few words about Jones’ passing on Twitter, Friday afternoon.

“I just received a call letting me know my x-roommate/teammate & most of all friend, the great KC Jones passed this morning,” Russell wrote. “Prayers to his family. We have been friends for almost 60yrs, this our last photo together. Friends for life #2020Usuck! #RIP”

I just received a call letting me know my x-roommate/teammate & most of all friend the great KC Jones passed this morning. Prayers to his family. We have been friends for almost 60yrs, this our last photo together. Friends for life #2020Usuck! #RIP ⁦@NBA⁩ ⁦@celtics⁩ pic.twitter.com/Ia6yZB5l2x — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) December 25, 2020

Larry Bird On K.C. Jones: ‘His Greatest Accomplishment Was Being Such An Outstanding Person’

In a statement shared with The Globe, Bird had the following to say about his former head coach and mentor:

“K.C. was the nicest man I ever met, he always went out of his way to make people feel good, it was such an honor to play for him,” Bird shared with The Globe. “K.C. and I had so many wins together, including two championships, which remain highlights of my life. His accomplishments are too many to list, but, to me, his greatest accomplishment was being such an outstanding person to all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens shared some kind words to say about K.C. while speaking with the media just before Friday night’s game.

“He was special,” Stevens said. “We’ve had this too much recently with some of our greatest winners and greatest people to be a part of this organization. On a day, I think, people always value their time with family and friends and that’s been, obviously, hampered by the year that we’ve all had.

“That’s a real tough blow.”

