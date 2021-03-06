Celtics Pursuing Ex-Lakers, Cavs Forward: Report

The Boston Celtics are among six teams reportedly eyeing Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. ahead of the March 25 trade deadline, per Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor.

Other interested parties include the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans and the Minnesota Timberwolves. According to Fedor, the latter has been “aggressively” pursuing Nance since the offseason.

Cleveland Must be ‘Blown Away’ by Offer to Move Nance

Unlike Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown for the Boston Celtics, Fedor notes that the Cavs have no “untouchables” on their current roster. With that said, Nance is perceived as a core player, who the NBA reporter believes will only be moved if Cleveland is “blown away by an offer they can’t refuse.” In other words, don’t expect him to go anywhere.

Still, the phone continues to ring in Cleveland, with Nance being the player receiving the most interest. Among the offers that the Cavs have reportedly received was a package including “multiple late-first-round picks,” per Fedor.

What Nance Brings to the Table

Having not appeared in a game since early February due to a fractured finger on his left hand, Nance is expected to return to the court in the team’s first game back from the All-Star break – March 12 vs. the Pelicans.

The Wyoming product is an interesting trade target for Boston and falls in line with recent rumors that have circled the team. While big-names such as Nikola Vucevic and Jerami Grant have dominated headlines, role players such as Kyle Anderson, Thaddeus Young, and now Nance continue to creep up in trade chatter. True, the latter three won’t revolutionize the C’s roster, but they each offer position flexibility and could be had at a fairly reasonable price, i.e. non-roster gutting.

In terms of Nance, the versatile forward has proven to be a defensive difference-maker for Cleveland in terms of regulating opponents’ threes and fours. His 3.9 deflections per game in 2020-21 lead the entire NBA, per NBA.com’s player hustle stats. Furthermore, Indiana Pacers’ T.J. McConnell is the only player to average more than Nance’s 1.9 steals per game this season.

While not overly young (28-years-old), nor an offensive powerhouse (8.2 ppg career scorer), the Wyoming product is the jack-of-all-trades type of player that would improve any roster. This season, Nance has averaged 9.3 ppg, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists. Adding to his intrigue, the 6-foot-7-inch forward is currently shooting a career-best 38.1% from beyond the arc, checking off the box of “shooting with size” that Danny Ainge so adamantly desires.

It is worth noting that Nance, an Akron (OH) native, may have no desire to move on from his hometown team. With that said, his intriguing skillset and favorable, ever-decreasing contract (2020 – $11.7 million, 2021 – $10.6 million, 2022 – $9.6 million) could pique Ainge’s interest enough to offer the Cavs a deal worth considering.

