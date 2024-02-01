LeBron James’ Last Boston Appearance Hit an All-Time High in the Embarrassing Department

You think Jayson Tatum complains a lot? While the Boston Celtics star certainly has had his share of on-court tantrums, nothing he’s done rivals the LeBron James meltdown last season at TD Garden.

James is known for his flopping, but his episode at the end of regulation in last year’s 125-121 overtime loss was as embarrassing as it gets. On Thursday, February 1, James and the Los Angeles Lakers return to Boston for the first time since he dropped to the floor and remained there for roughly 45 seconds in protest of a non-call on his potential game-winning layup.

LeBron James and the Lakers ‘Were Cheated’ Last Year in Boston

Play

James had every right to be upset after what transpired at the end of regulation the last time the Lakers and Celtics met in Boston. His reaction, however, went well overboard.

With 4.1 seconds remaining and the game tied 105-105, James took the inbounds pass near midcourt. He drove the lane and was fouled by Tatum, but no whistle blew. Replays clearly showed Tatum made contact with James as he drove the lane, but the no-call sent the game into overtime. James was furious.

He jumped up and down, did several pirouettes, collapsed to the floor, and agonized inside the paint on his hands and knees as his teammates consoled him. He wasn’t injured. Nobody died. James just didn’t get the foul call.

It was one of the most embarrassing tantrums over a non-call in recent memory.

“It’s unacceptable,” Lakers forward Anthony Davis said after that game. “I guarantee nothing is going to happen to the refs. We got cheated tonight, honestly.”

James was still fuming well after overtime while sitting at his locker.

“I don’t understand,” he said, per ESPN. “I don’t understand what we’re doing. And I watch basketball every single day. I watch games every single day and I don’t see it happening to nobody else. It’s just weird.”

According to ESPN, crew chief Eric Lewis admitted the referees missed the call.

“There was contact,” Lewis said to a pool reporter after the game. “At the time, during the game, we did not see a foul. The crew missed the play.”

Arguing the call in that situation is normal. Flailing for nearly a minute like a 4-year-old who was told he couldn’t have another candy bar is absurd.

James Questionable for Rematch With the Celtics

Game day in Boston pic.twitter.com/xIQ9cWjNaz — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 1, 2024

The Celtics and the Lakers are two teams heading in different directions. LA enters the matchup with a 24-25 mark, losers of its last two games. The Lakers have struggled lately, dropping 10 of their last 17 games.

Boston remains red hot and boasts the best record in the NBA at 37-11. The Celtics have won five of their last six games.

James and Davis are both questionable heading into Thursday night’s meeting with the Celtics. Luke Kornet was the only player listed on the early Celtics injury report.

Celtics vs. Lakers certainly isn’t what it used to be, but things always seem to get heated (or embarrassing) when these two teams get together.