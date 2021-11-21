For LeBron James, Celtics Big Man Not Worth ‘The Energy’

After surrendering a 130-108 loss to the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was asked a question that had nothing to do with the game itself, yet still sparked a strong response from the 2020 Finals MVP.

Celtics center Enes Kanter continued advocating for human rights, this week while calling out the Chinese government. Then, he called out James by name via Twitter in a tweet tagging him and Nike to a controversial post.

“Money over morals for the “King” Sad & disgusting how these athletes pretend they care about social justice,” Kanter tweeted toward James. “They really do “shut up & dribble” when Big Boss (which was followed by the Chinese flag) says so.”

Money over Morals for the “King” 👑 Sad & disgusting how these athletes pretend they care about social justice They really do “shut up & dribble” when Big Boss 🇨🇳 says so Did you educate yourself about the slave labor that made your shoes or is that not part of your research? pic.twitter.com/YUA8rGYeoZ — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) November 18, 2021

Kanter photographed custom-made sneakers that featured the 14-time All-Star’s likeness being crowned by Chinese president Xi Jinping.

LeBron James On Enes Kanter: ‘He Tried to Use My Name’

After Friday’s game, LeBron was asked if he cared to respond to Kanter’s stance.

“No, I think if you know me, you know I don’t give too many people my energy. He’s definitely not somebody I would give my energy to,” James stated after Friday’s loss, an answer to his first question of media availability. “He tried to use my name to create an opportunity for himself. I definitely won’t comment too much on that. If any, that will be where I lay that at.”

LeBron James Says Enes Kanter ‘He Had His Opportunity’

Just before wrapping up his thoughts on the Celtics center, James shared more words about Kanter.

“He’s always kind of had a word or two to say at my direction,” James added. “As men, if a guy really has an issue with someone, you really come up to them. He had his opportunity tonight. I seen him in the hallway and he blew right by me.”

Kanter certainly upped the anty using such a powerful image portraying James on his sneakers that garnered plenty of attention. Enes is also surrounded by what’s perceived to be half a dozen bags of cash on one side of his sneaker while the other side reads; Did you educate yourself about the slave labor that made your shoes or is that not part of your research?

Still, Enes missed a golden opportunity to have an important conversation. If, in fact, Kanter did walk past LeBron without saying a word, then, how important are these issues for Enes, in concert with James?

Or better question, leading up to Friday’s tilt with the Lakers, why ask Twitter, your sneakers, questions targeted for LeBron, but not the man himself?

