LeBron James Clowns Reaction to Celtics Hiring Ime Udoka

It became apparent early on in the Boston Celtics‘ head coaching search that hiring a person of color was important to both the organization and the players. Earlier this month, Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported that “there is a sense around the league that hiring a head coaching candidate who is Black will be a top priority for this position.” All-Star wing Jaylen Brown even went out of his way, taking to Twitter to highlight the analytics behind the remaining playoff teams in the NBA and which are led by African American head coaches.

The Celtics have since followed through on their “top priority,” pulling the trigger on Ime Udoka as their 18th head coach in franchise history — a monumental move, indeed. Just maybe not as monumental as ESPN’s Jay Williams may have originally thought.

In a since-deleted tweet, the former No. 2 overall pick completely misfired, falsely claiming that Udoka was the first head coach of color in Celtics history.

:::stares in Bill Russell, KC Jones, and Doc Rivers::: pic.twitter.com/8gBtzeUM2Y — Jay Scott Smith (@JayScottSmith) June 24, 2021

Udoka is not the first head coach of color in the Celtics’ illustrious history, but rather the sixth. Bill Russell, K.C. Jones, Tom Sanders, M.L. Carr and Doc Rivers all came prior to Udoka. In fact, as Yahoo Sports pointed out, the Celtics were actually the first team in league history to hire a black head coach (Rusell, 1966).

While Williams’ take came in good faith, that didn’t stop the internet from pilling on the former Duke Blue Devil. Even Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James got in on the fun, insinuating that such an invalid take had to be photoshopped.

Has to be right!?!? It better be 🤔🤣🤣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 23, 2021

