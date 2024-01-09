Furious LeBron James Sides With Celtics After Overturned Call Against Jaylen Brown

LeBron James and the Boston Celtics on the same page? It sure seems that way after the Los Angeles Lakers star took to social media with a post that took sides with Jaylen Brown after a wild finish on Monday, January 8.

Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield appeared to have fouled Brown in the head with 3.2 seconds left in a tie game. The Pacers challenged the call, and it was overruled. Indiana escaped with a 133-131 victory. On Tuesday, James made his feelings known on the call with a pro-Celtics, emoji-filled post.

LeBron James Can Relate to Jaylen Brown’s Pain

See what I'm saying! 🤦🏾‍♂️. JB clearly got hit in the back of the head. They reviewed the play, just to reverse it and say he didn't. MAN WHAT!! Good ass game to have an ending like that. And yall see why I be going 🦍 💩 out there when it happens — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 9, 2024

Brown was irate after the loss to the Pacers, calling for an investigation by the league.

The Celtics star took a short jumper defended by Hield, and replays showed Hield brushing Brown’s head as he attempted to block the shot. The officials went to replay and decided there was no contact with the head.

"I think we got the right to be upset… that one should be investigated." Jaylen Brown gets candid about controversial end of Celtics game vs. Pacers, and the foul on Buddy Hield that was overturned pic.twitter.com/c6O3vmNUgI — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 9, 2024

“I think he obviously hit me in the head,” Brown said postgame, per NBC Sports Boston. “We definitely need to do some investigation. That’s all I’m gonna say. I think that was an obvious one. I’ve never heard of ‘head part of the ball.’ It doesn’t make any sense to me.”

James agreed with Brown.

“See what I’m saying! 🤦🏾‍♂️,” James wrote on X. “JB clearly got hit in the back of the head. They reviewed the play, just to reverse it and say he didn’t. MAN WHAT!! Good ass game to have an ending like that. And yall see why I be going 🦍 💩 out there when it happens.”

James Was Likely Referring to His Animated Reaction in Boston

James has a reputation for flopping, but he may have had a point the last time he and the Lakers came to Boston.

Last season, James appeared to have been fouled by Jayson Tatum at TD Garden in a game that was tied 105-105 in the final seconds. After the non-call, James threw a tantrum on the court before the game headed to overtime. The Celtics eventually won 125-121.

Play

“The best player on Earth can’t get a call. It’s amazing,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said then, per NBA.com “As much as you try not to put it on the officiating, it’s becoming increasingly difficult.”

James said then that he couldn’t understand the non-call that left him seething.

“I don’t understand, and I don’t understand what we’re doing, and I watch basketball every single day,” said James. “I watch games every single day and I don’t see it happening to nobody else. It’s just weird.”

The officiating in the NBA has come into question recently, even with replay available. In both James’ and Brown’s case, the non-calls likely cost their team a victory.

“That cost our team the game,” Brown said. “You expect us not to be frustrated? We’re trying to build good habits. We’re trying to win as many games as possible. We just dropped one because of that, so I feel like we have the right to be upset. The league should understand. Of course, we’re going to say something about it after the game. So I don’t think there should be any fines, but I definitely think that one should be investigated.”

James can certainly relate to this one.