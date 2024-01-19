Insider Reveals Celtics Level of Interest in Terry Rozier Reunion

Former Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier may be on the move soon. Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer wrote that the Charlotte Hornets have made all but three players available to acquire via trade.

“The Hornets have indicated that they will be more active this deadline, with influence from new ownership, than how the front office has conducted business in previous transaction windows. Charlotte is said to have all players available outside of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Mark Williams, per league personnel,” Fischer wrote.

This means Rozier could be available, but MassLive’s Brian Robb reported that the Celtics have no interest in a reunion.

“The Celtics are not expected to have any interest in Rozier per league sources if the Hornets do elect to move him due to his large salary, which would make salary matching challenging. If Boston makes a move in the coming weeks, look for them to add to their top-6, not subtract from it,” Robb wrote in a January 18 story.

Rozier makes $23.2 million this season, which, as Robb alludes to, would make a trade difficult. There’s no denying Rozier’s talent. Rozier is averaging a career-best 24 points per game this season on 46.1% shooting from the field, per Basketball-Reference.

Terry Rozier Wants to Join Miami Heat: Report

While Terry Rozier may not be a Celtic in the near future, he would like to join a rival. In Fischer’s report, he mentioned that Rozier prefers to join the Miami Heat.

“Terry Rozier’s strong play has made the combo guard a more viable trade candidate than ever at his $24 million average annual salary, with a known preference to join the Miami Heat, league sources told Yahoo Sports.”

The Heat are among the Celtics’ top competitors in the Eastern Conference. The two teams have met up three times in the last four years with the Heat emerging victorious twice. Rozier gives them a dangerous scoring threat as a guard. Rozier has not been to the postseason since 2019, but he has proven himself productive when given the chance.

The former Celtics lottery pick played an integral part in the Celtics’ surprise run to the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals.

There have been no reports confirming if the Heat want to acquire Rozier.

Ex-Celtic Gordon Hayward May Also Change Teams

Rozier may not be the only ex-Celtic to be on the move soon. Fischer included that Gordon Hayward might find a new home, though it may not be via trade.

“And while there’s plenty of rival interest in veteran wing Gordon Hayward, he seems more likely to change teams by way of a buyout, as opposed to a rival club sending out $30 million to match his expiring salary.”

The Celtics may very well go up against some former alumni when the postseason comes around. It’s true that Rozier and Hayward haven’t been able to help Charlotte make the playoffs. However, they are still productive NBA players who provide intangibles that playoff hopefuls want on their roster.

It all depends on which team gets those two in the end.