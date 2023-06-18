Celtics’ Level of Interest in Acquiring Deandre Ayton Revealed: Report

The Phoenix Suns shook things up a bit when they acquired Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards on June 18. They may not be done trading, as they may look to trade Deandre Ayton for depth. If they do that, Brian Robb of MassLive revealed the Boston Celtics‘ interest in the former no. 1 pick

Robb revealed that the Celtics are not interested in Ayton as a player but could be part of a three-way trade involving Ayton.

“The Celtics have no interest in an Ayton deal, per a league source, due to his pricy contract, so any scenario that involves Brogdon going to Phoenix now is dead without a third team getting involved. Phoenix could involve moving Ayton elsewhere but don’t look for Boston to get involved unless Ayton’s going to a different team.”

Multiple NBA Insiders have reported that the Celtics are looking into shoring up their frontcourt. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports wrote that “the Celtics are evaluating trade avenues to upgrade a thinner frontcourt, league sources told Yahoo Sports” on June 16. Matt Moore of Action Network wrote the same thing on June 18 while floating Ayton as an option.

“Perhaps equally notable is that Boston is said to be in the market for frontcourt additions, which Deandre Ayton would certainly qualify as, (That, however, is speculative on my part.)” Moore wrote.

Bradley Beal Trade Affects Suns Interest in Malcolm Brogdon

Fischer added in that same June 16 report that Malcolm Brogdon was among the players the Suns were interested in.

“Two names to keep an eye on in Phoenix’s trade pursuits: Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins and Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon,” Fischer wrote. “The Suns acquiring either of those veterans might require a third team to accept Paul’s outgoing salary — such as the Houston Rockets with their $60 million of cap space and counting — but Brogdon and Collins are a pair of players Phoenix has registered interest in during trade conversations with Boston and Atlanta, respectively, that date back to the trade deadline, sources said.”

With Beal onboard, Robb revealed how the trade affects the Suns’ interest in Brogdon now.

“This blockbuster deal all but eliminates any chance of a Phoenix/Boston swap now involving Brogdon barring an expansion of a Beal deal,” Robb wrote.

With Chris Paul gone and the Celtics not interested in Ayton, it’s downright impossible for the two sides to agree to a trade involving Brogdon unless the Suns dangle Kevin Durant or Devin Booker, which they certainly aren’t.

Malcolm Brogdon Deemed ‘Most Likely’ Guard to Be Traded

On June 17, NBA Insider Marc Stein reported that Brogdon is considered the most likely among the four primary Celtics guards to be traded this summer.

“Word is the most likely of the group to be dealt, entering the weekend, was Malcolm Brogdon rather than Marcus Smart, Derrick White or Payton Pritchard,” Stein wrote on his Substack.

Brogdon is coming off his healthiest season since his last year with the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2018-19 season, where he played 67 games. Brogdon went on to win the 2023 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award, which could show any interested suitor that as long as you handle him delicately, he can produce exceedingly well off the bench.