Celtics Urged to Consider ‘Drastic’ Lineup Change With 5-Time All-Star

Since returning to the Boston Celtics on December 16, Robert Williams III has looked more and more like his old self. On January 7, Williams put up 10 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks, three assists, and two steals against San Antonio Spurs, which included one play in which he blocked a shot that led to a fastbreak layup.

This sequence from Robert Williams III was 🔥 He soared off the ground to reject Malaki Branham's three, then took it coast-to-coast for the finger roll!pic.twitter.com/V9kZNgg9nf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 8, 2023

In a January 8 MassLive article, Brian Robb proposed that Williams be re-inserted into the startling lineup over Al Horford. Robb explained why he believes Williams is a better option than Horford.

“Williams is the far better defender than Horford at this stage of his career, and while he struggles in the post against some bigs, the energy he gives the starting five was on display during the past few weeks,” Robb said.

Robb added that this lineup change could also help manage the Celtics’ minutes for both Horford and Williams.

“Giving Boston’s starting five a rim runner will help balance the floor for that group while also keeping the door open for 48 minutes at center for Horford/Williams every night.”

Since coming into the NBA in 2007, Horford has started in all but 10 regular season games, having come off the bench in four games for the Atlanta Hawks during his rookie season and six games for the Philadelphia 76ers during his lone season with them.

Tatum Wants Williams to Start

After the Celtics defeated the Spurs, Tatum singled out Williams for how he played against San Antonio. While doing so, Tatum also revealed that he would like to see Williams back in the starting lineup, though he also made it clear that he simply wants Williams to be on the court above all else.

“Whether he starts or comes off the bench, (I) just want him on the floor,” Tatum said. “(I) want him healthy. And want to be on the floor with him at the same time as much as possible. So, you know, I’m gonna start, so I would like Rob to start, but, you know, whatever’s best for the team, he’ll do that. And, you know, as much as I can be on the court with him as possible, you know, I think (that) makes us better.”

"I asked him, 'are you still on minute restriction?' and he was like 'nah.'

and I was like 'well get your ass back in the game.'" Jayson Tatum talks about wanting as much time as possible on the floor with Rob Williams 🗣️ #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/p9VxgoFFyo — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 8, 2023

For Williams to be re-inserted into the starting lineup, someone will have to be demoted to a bench role, with the most likely candidates being Horford and Derrick White.

Williams Sounds Off on His Bench Role

After the Celtics defeated the Spurs, Williams made it clear that he is okay with whatever role the Celtics want him to play, whether that’s starting or coming off the bench.

“I’m here for whatever. Obviously, they’re trying to be careful, you know, make the smart decision. And, if the guys out there are rolling, they rolling. So, whether it’s 12 or, like you said, 30 (minutes), I’m there,” Williams said. “I enjoy playing the game. Coming off the bench, I feel like I’ve been able to be decisive on where we need to insert energy, just watching everything. But, like I said, whether it’s starting or coming off the bench, I’m there.”

"Coming off the bench I feel like I've been able to be decisive on where we need to insert energy." Rob Williams talks coming off the bench and managing his minutes #Celtics pic.twitter.com/K5ROGi2RyI — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 8, 2023

For the past two years, Williams has gotten hurt late in the season, which affected the Celtics’ playoff run each time. Whichever route they go with him for the rest of the regular season, the Celtics must ensure that he will be healthy when the postseason comes around.