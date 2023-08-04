Luke Kornet Listed as Celtics ‘Biggest Loser’ After Offseason Moves

The Boston Celtics have been active this summer, making multiple moves to reshape their roster ahead of what they hope will be another run toward an NBA championship.

The biggest move of Boston’s summer was undoubtedly their three-team deal to acquire Kristaps Porzingis, a deal that saw fan-favorite Marcus Smart shipped to the Memphis Grizzlies. As with any offseason, there are always some players who find themselves on the losing end of their team’s roster adjustments.

According to Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, Luke Kornet is the biggest loser from Brad Stevens’ recent overhaul, as he now finds himself further down the pecking order in the rotation.

Luke Kornet side-step 3

It's a wrap pic.twitter.com/UNuzqgFSvF — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) October 31, 2022

“After shattering his previous career-high with 69 appearances this past season, Kornet’s outlook took a turn for the worse,” Buckley wrote. “His $2.4 million salary for next season is non-guaranteed, and the Celtics may not want to shoulder that expense for someone who would be their fourth-best center.”

When called upon last season, Kornet did prove to be a reliable option for the Celtics, especially as a screener and pick-and-roll threat. As such, Boston may opt to keep Kornet for the upcoming season to ensure they have the strength in depth required for a deep postseason run.

“It’s still possible Kornet sticks around, as Boston’s other bigs have concerns in terms of injuries (Porziņģis, Robert Williams III) and aging (37-year-old Al Horford),” Buckley continued. “Even then, though, the Celtics could decide Kornet’s roster spot would be better served by adding depth somewhere it doesn’t have three starting-caliber players already.”

Last season, Kornet made 69 appearances for the Celtics, averaging 3.8 points and 2.9 rebounds, shooting 66.5% from the field.

Celtics Could Bring Back Blake Griffin

In another blow to Kornet, the Celtics could decide to bring back veteran big man Blake Griffin, who impressed in his limited role at the end of Boston’s bench last season. At 34 years old, Griffin is coming toward the end of his playing career and would better fit the ‘plug-and-play’ role that is currently available at the end of the Celtics bench.

According to Bobby Manning of CLNS Media, the Celtics haven’t closed the door on a potential return for Griffin.

Don't believe anything's imminent regarding some names floating around after the #Celtics cleared a roster spot by waiving Justin Champagnie. It could signal they're intrigued by someone who could potentially become available though. Some possibilities: https://t.co/7AvbULH5iO — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) August 3, 2023

“I’ve heard the door remains open for his return despite the distance from family and his home on the west coast. Given that he mulled his options until October last year, it’s worth assuming he’ll follow a similarly deliberative process this summer.”

Unfortunately for Kornet, if Boston did bring Griffin back for a second season, it would almost certainly spell an end to his time with the franchise. Griffin would be eligible for a veteran minimum deal worth $2 million, which is slightly cheaper than the $2.4 million Kornet could earn if his contract becomes fully guaranteed throughout the season.

Romeo Langford Reunion is Unlikely

Boston currently has two open roster spots heading into training camp. There is a clear need for some additional wing depth behind the star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Questions also remain over whether recently-drafted Jordan Walsh can provide enough depth at the wing position as he begins to acclimate to the NBA game,

However, despite the need for an additional body, it would appear that former Celtics lottery pick Romeo Langford will not be a potential target. In a recent article for MassLive, Brian Robb noted how Langford will likely earn a training camp spot somewhere within the NBA, but the chances are that it won’t be with a contending team.

Love this from Romeo Langford – Tight curl off the wide pin

– Attack the space caused by BKN's miscommunication Really enjoy seeing him get an opportunity. pic.twitter.com/3iHYR6KRUT — Adam Taylor (@AdamTaylorNBA) January 3, 2023

“Langford will get a training camp invite somewhere, but the odds are it won’t be in Boston. This team could use some depth on the wing, but that jumper has not come around. He’s still only 23, but he’s not worth the flier at this point for a team trying to contend.”

The Celtics are more likely to focus on veteran contributors who would be happy to take a bit-part role within the rotation rather than a younger player who needs regular minutes to continue their development. After all, Langford’s need for playing time is a big part of why the Celtics traded him in the first place.