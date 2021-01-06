Heat Guard on Celtics: ‘They Made Me Who I Am’

The last time the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat shared a court together, it was the Celtics being dealt a 125-113 defeat at the hands of the Heat. The loss terminated Boston’s title hopes, sending the Celtics packing, while the Heat staked claim to the Eastern Conference Finals. Miami would advance on to face the eventual league champs, the Los Angeles Lakers, in the 2019-20 Finals.

Speaking of the Lakers, guard Avery Bradley was a member of last year’s championship roster. However, he was not on the court to help hand the Heat their 4-2 series loss in October. Instead, Bradley opted-out of the league restart amid the pandemic due to health concerns revolving around his son.

The veteran has since returned to the court, swapping out the Lakers purple and gold for some new Heat threads, inking a two-year deal with Miami in late November.

While Bradley continues to get accustomed to his new surroundings in the 305, a matchup with the Boston Celtics on Wednesday has triggered a trip down memory lane for the former Celtics first-rounder.

