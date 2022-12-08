Magic Johnson Sounds Off on Celtics’ Success

After the Boston Celtics defeated the Phoenix Suns 125-98 on December 7, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson sang the Celtics’ praises for how good they are, especially in the wake of beating the Suns.

Johnson exclaimed, “the Boston Celtics are undeniably the best team in the NBA!! They had a 45-point lead in the 3rd quarter tonight against the Suns, and the Suns have the best record in the West!”

The Boston Celtics are undeniably the best team in the NBA!! They had a 45 point lead in the 3rd quarter tonight against the Suns and the Suns have the best record in the West! 😳 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) December 8, 2022

With their win over the Suns, the Celtics are an NBA-best 21-5. They also sport the league’s best point differential at plus-8.8 as well as the league’s best net rating at plus-9.2 points per 100 possessions. While there was some concerns early on with their defense, the Celtics are allowing 110.8 points per 100 possessions, which has them tied with the Chicago Bulls for the league’s eighth-lowest defensive rating.

Johnson’s tweet praising the Celtics was well-timed, as he tweeted this on the birthday of former Celtics rival and close friend Larry Bird, who turned 66 on December 7.

Happy birthday to my enemy turned great friend Larry Bird!! Larry was dominate since the day he stepped on the court at Indiana State and carried it one with the Boston Celtics! pic.twitter.com/IATlZj8q1s — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) December 8, 2022

Jaylen Brown Praises Celtics Defense

During his postgame interview with Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston, Jaylen Brown singled out the Celtics’ improvement on the defensive side of the ball.

“I think defensively, we’re starting to get back to ourselves. Like, being able to lock teams up, suffocate teams, and tonight that showed. That defense led to our offense and it was able to get some good baskets going and then we put pressure on them so we gotta keep going on the defensive side of the ball,” Brown said.

Brown then took a humble approach when asked about the Celtics’ depth.

“We got a good team. We gotta stay healthy. We can’t get too big-headed. We gotta stay focused. It’s my job to continue to keep us level. We’ve got games to win so tonight was a good win and we gotta get ready for the next.”

Brown finished with 25 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 28 minutes against the Suns while sporting a plus/minus of plus-27, which was third behind Blake Griffin and Grant Williams.

"I'm looking for a golfing coach to help me out. Sam and Grant said they'd help me out but Grant is terrible" 😂 Nothing but good vibes with @FCHWPO talking with @tvabby about the Celtics' golf trip after another big win! pic.twitter.com/YulVR3ep0Y — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 8, 2022

Tatum Makes It Clear Winning It All is Celtics’ Goal

During his postgame presser, Jayson Tatum said that the Celtics’ success thus far will all be for naught if they don’t win the title.

“None of this means anything if we don’t hang a banner,” Tatum said. “That’s the ultimate goal. It’s a step in the right direction every night the way we’re playing. I’m proud of that, but it’s a big win, it’s our place to win against a really good team, but ultimately we won so onto the next one.”

Tatum also made it clear that everyone is on the same page regarding what the Celtics’ priorities are this season while also having fun playing together with one another.

“Everybody in the locker room understands what we’re trying to do. We realize that we got the best record. We’re 21-5. With that comes the decision every night to play the right way, play as hard as we can on both ends. I wouldn’t say we’re playing angry. We’re having a lot of fun, but the goal is still the same: Get back to the finals and get over that hump.”