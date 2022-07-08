Boston Has to Handle Malcolm Brogdon ‘With Kid Gloves,’ Exec Says

Many view the Boston Celtics‘ acquisition of Malcolm Brogdon as a steal on Boston’s part because of both how productive Brogdon has been in the past and the fact that Boston did not trade anyone who was consistently in their 2022 playoff rotation to get him. However, the reason why Brogdon was acquired for that little was because of his injury history. That’s why an Eastern Conference executive says that the Celtics will have to be careful with how they use Brogdon.
“The Celtics knew they were getting damaged goods with Brogdon. They would not get him if he had two healthy knees. But it is going to be up to the coach to manage that.”
Brogdon and Gallinari Could Be Introduced Next Week
Because the Celtics themselves have yet to officially announce that they have traded for Brogdon or that they’ve signed Danilo Gallinari, those moves technically have not been finalized. Brian Robb of MassLive explained why neither move has been completed yet.
“The Celtics haven’t made any of their offseason moves official yet, and that’s likely to change this weekend once the Malcolm Brogdon trade can be completed. Gallinari will also need to go through a physical as well with team doctors, so the guess is the team wants that done before they announce anything. I’d expect him to be introduced along with Brogdon at a press conference next week once this all gets done.”
Since being traded to Boston, Brogdon has publicly acknowledged his new team via Twitter.
Gallinari, who chose the Celtics over other interested suitors like the Chicago Bulls and the Miami Heat, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, has only said goodbye to the Hawks after they traded him to the San Antonio Spurs.
Spurs Waive Gallinari
The Spurs waived Gallinari on July 8, according to Bobby Marks of ESPN, meaning that, once he clears waivers, he will be free to sign with the Celtics. July 8 was the last day Gallinari could have been waived without having his contract be fully guaranteed at $21 million. As part of the trade to San Antonio, Gallinari’s partial guarantee on the last year of his contract was bumped from $5 million to $13 million.
The Celtics plan to sign Danilo Gallinari to the taxpayer mid-level exception, which will be a two-year deal worth $13 million, or $6.5 million a year. Add all of that up, and Gallinari will be paid $19.5 million during the 2022-23 season.