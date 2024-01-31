Malcolm Brogdon Gets Brutally Honest About Celtics Tenure

Malcolm Brogdon spent one season with the Boston Celtics before they traded him to the Portland Trail Blazers. They did this despite Brogdon proving his worth as the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year. In an interview with The Athletic’s Jason Quick, Brogdon revealed when he didn’t feel valued in Boston.

“At times. At times,’’ Brogdon told Quick in a January 30 story. “I was there for a year, won Sixth Man of the Year, and they shipped me out. So, like … I didn’t feel very valued there. Here, I feel valued. Portland has embraced me. And I’ve enjoyed being coached by Chauncey (Billups).’’

Brogdon then explained why he feels valued with the Trail Blazers compared to the Celtics.

“I’m happy here. I’m valued here. Valued in this leadership/lead-guard role,’’ Brogdon said. “And I can’t complain with that. I’m happy in Portland.’’

The Celtics originally had a trade in place to send Brogdon to the Los Angeles Clippers, but it fell through because of Brogdon’s medical concerns and tight deadlines. The Celtics then traded him and Robert Williams III to the Trail Blazers for Jrue Holiday.

Multiple Teams Want Malcolm Brogdon: Report

Though Malcolm Brogdon has been traded twice in the last two years, several teams still value him for what he brings to the court. Yahoo Sports! Jake Fischer that multiple teams want Brogdon, including Celtics rivals and former Celtics’ personnel. He also reported that Brogdon’s not the only former Celtic who has a market.

“In addition to the Knicks and Lakers, league personnel believe Brogdon has another team with legitimate interest in his services: Houston, which has plenty of former Boston staffers who overlapped with Brogdon during his season with the Celtics. Head coach Ime Udoka’s Rockets are also one of the teams that is considering a move for injured Portland big man Robert Williams,” Fischer reported in a January 27 story.

Brogdon has a reputation for being injury-prone. However, thus far, he’s proven to stay reasonably healthy, much like he did with the Celtics. In 37 games, Brogdon is averaging 15.9 points and 5.5 assists while shooting 44.2% from the field and 41.9% from three.

Jrue Holiday Wants to Stay With Celtics: Report

By trading Malcolm Brogdon for Jrue Holiday, the Celtics took a risk because Holiday can leave when the 2024 NBA Offseason comes around. However, Holiday told MassLive’s Brian Robb that he wants to stay in Boston.

“I’d like to be here,” Holiday told Robb in a January 26 story. “I feel like I’m getting more and more comfortable, loving the guys, loving the organization, and loving the city.”

The Celtics can’t talk about extending Holiday until April. Holiday himself expressed his belief that they can discuss it because he’s done something like that in the past.

“My last extension was during the course of the year,” Holiday explained. “I think that we can do both, talk about it and as well as prepare for games and prepare for what the future is.”

Holiday has played a vital role in how the Celtics have started 37-11. He is also 33 years old. The Celtics have to factor both what he can do and how much longer he can do it when they discuss his next deal.