Injury-Prone Celtics Star Gets Candid on Staying Healthy

After missing the last four games due to tightness in his right hamstring, Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon is slated to make his return against the New Orleans Pelicans.

#NEBHInjuryReport update: Malcolm Brogdon – AVAILABLE

Marcus Smart (right ankle inflammation) – OUT https://t.co/23AFO32Hwr — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 18, 2022

Brogdon, who came to the Celtics with a reputation for being injury-prone, got candid with reporters on November 18 when talking about his health. In short, he told them that there was no rush for him to return because the season is still young.

“It’s early. Trying to be smart for me in the long run, for the team, in the long run,” Brogdon said. “Making sure I’m 100%.”

Brogdon then told reporters why he was making his return against the Pelicans.

“This morning and yesterday, we had a really good session yesterday on the court,” Brogdon added. “Body felt great, so I’m good to play.”

Brogdon last played on November 9 against the Detroit Pistons, though he left during the second quarter of that game because of his hamstring tightness.

Brogdon Praises Celtics’ Depth and Versatility

While talking with reporters, Brogdon praised the team’s second unit for how well they were able to manage without him during that four-and-a-half game stretch.

“They’ve done a phenomenal job; making shots, defending, bringing energy to the game as the second unit,” Brogdon said. “That’s what we’ve needed, and they’ve stepped up.”

Among those who stepped up was Payton Pritchard, who had played three games total before Brogdon’s injury. After Brogdon went down, Pritchard averaged 8.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists while shooting 52.9 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from three in 16.4 minutes a game over the last five games.

PAYTON PRITCHARD AT THE BUZZER! pic.twitter.com/09JqowIsCf — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 17, 2022

With Marcus Smart out for the time being due to ankle inflammation, the door is still open for Pritchard to play more minutes.

Brogdon also talked about how rare it is for him to play on a team as versatile and interchangeable as the Celtics.

“It’s totally different,” Brogdon said. “This is the first team I’ve been on in my career where one through five, they’re basically all playing the same positions. Everybody’s interchangeable; everybody can screen, everybody’s got handle, sometimes the guards are in the post, and then they’re guarding one through five is interchangeable. That’s the versatility and strength of this team.”

Robert Williams Will Return ‘Very Soon’

After the Celtics beat the Atlanta Hawks on November 16, A. Sherrod Blakely provided an update on the injured Robert Williams III on CLNS’ Media Garden Report

“You’re going to be getting Rob back very soon. There is absolutely no doubt about that. Rob is going to be back very soon,” Blakely said.

Blakely then revealed the conversation he had with Williams about his recovery that night.

“Keep this in mind that the timetable that we had for Rob was eight-to-12 weeks,” Blakely said. “Eight weeks to the day will be Friday (November 18). Rob, him and I had a conversation, and he could not stop smiling during our conversation…Then he kept going back to us like, ‘we’re going to check back all these boxes before I come back, and we checked off quite a few boxes.’”

Play

Blakely: Robert Williams "RETURNING Very Soon" After another win over the Atlanta Hawks, the Boston Celtics and their relentless offense have racked up eight straight wins. The most absurd aspect of it all is the fact that Boston hasn't even fully realized their potential with Robert Williams still sidelined. According to A. Sherrod Blakely, however, that won't be for much longer.… 2022-11-17T15:00:28Z

Williams has not played since June 16 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.