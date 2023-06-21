Malcolm Brogdon Trade May Impact Payton Pritchard’s Future With Celtics: Insider

All indications are that the Boston Celtics are making a few shakeups to their roster. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on June 21 that the Celtics are “closing in” on a three-way trade that would send them Kristaps Porzingis from the Washington Wizards while sending Malcolm Brogdon to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Though it is not official, there could be potential ripple effects if and when all three sides agree to a deal, particularly with Brogdon’s departure. With Brogdon potentially included in the deal, Brian Robb of MassLive revealed what effect that would have on Payton Pritchard.

“Boston would likely retain Payton Pritchard in such a scenario as he would slot into a reserve guard position if Brogdon were dealt unless the Wizards insisted on his inclusion in a deal,” Robb wrote.

Pritchard has been regularly featured in the Celtics’ rotation in the past. After the team traded Dennis Schroder in at the trade deadline in 2022, Pritchard soaked up some of the guard minutes following Schroder’s departure. When the Celtics acquired Brogdon, Pritchard was not featured nearly as much. Pending any surprises, it sounds like Pritchard will be in the rotation again.

Multiple Reports Indicate Grant Williams Will Leave Celtics

There appears to be more ripple effects regarding the possible Kristaps Porzingis trade than what happens with Pritchard. After it had been announced that the Celtics were closing in on Porzingis, multiple insiders reported that his potential addition means Grant Williams is likely to be out the door because of it, as reported by Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe.

“According to multiple league sources, the completion of the Porzingis deal would likely mean that Grant Williams’s time in Boston has come to an end,” Himmelsbach wrote via his personal Twitter.

Brian Robb of MassLive added that the Celtics may look into possible sign-and-trades involving Williams this offseason.

“A Grant Williams sign-and-trade is still a possibility in the wake of a potential Porzingis deal, per a league source. Look for the team to keep their options open with him as a restricted free agent with a qualifying offer next week,” Robb wrote via his personal Twitter.

Williams would probably prefer to play for a team that will give him consistent minutes, which may not be a guarantee anymore if he’s playing with Porzingis, Al Horford, and Robert Williams III.

Clippers Pull Out of Three-Way Trade With Celtics

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the three-way trade between the Celtics, Wizards, and Clippers had fallen apart.

The three-team talks on a Porzingis-Brogdon deal with Celtics, Wizards and Clippers have fallen apart, sources tell ESPN. Sides are moving on. https://t.co/WoNkOcTYe5 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2023

Wojnarowski then added that talks were still ongoing between the Celtics and the Wizards, but the Clippers were no longer involved in trade talks.

The Wizards are still working on ways to get Kristaps Porzingis to the Celtics in an opt-in and trade scenario, but it won't be in a three-way with the Clippers, sources tell ESPN. Porzingis still has the ability to decline his $36 million player option and become a free agent. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2023

Wojnarowski concluded by saying that the Celtics were tired of waiting for the Clippers so they kicked them out of the trade talks so to speak.

The Celtics didn’t want to wait any deeper into Wednesday night on completion of the proposed three-way trade and pivoted away from including the Clippers in the deal, sources tell ESPN. Wizards and Celtics are working on revised scenarios now. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2023

NBA Insider Marc Stein explained why the Clippers were hesitant to agree on the move – Malcolm Brogdon’s injury status.

Concerns raised by the Clippers about Malcolm Brogdon's injury status, league sources say, led to the collapse of the three-team trade expected to send Kristaps Porzingis to Boston before midnight tonight. A direct Wizards/Celtics deal has not been ruled out. More NBA from me: — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 22, 2023

Brogdon is coming off his healthiest season as a pro since his third year in the league, having played 67 games, but suffered a torn tendon in his right arm during the Celtics’ playoff run.