Malcolm Brogdon Reveals His One Lofty Goal in Boston

On July 1, the Boston Celtics acquired Malcolm Brogdon for Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, Nik STauskas, Malik Fitts, Juwan Morgan, and their 2023 first-round pick. After the trade was completed, Brogdon wasted no time expressing his excitement to join the team. On his personal Twitter account, Brogdon posted a picture of himself playing in Boston with a simple caption: “One goal” with a trophy emoji beside it.

Between the trophy emoji and playing right in front of a Celtics banner in this picture, it’s evident that what Brogdon is getting at regarding his goal is winning a championship in Boston.

The Celtics were two games away from winning their 18th championship as a franchise when they faced off against the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals. Trading for Brogdon signals that the Celtics are doing everything in their power to go on another lengthy playoff run in 2023.

He’s not the only one who understands what’s at play for the Celtics.

Danilo Gallinari Chose Boston Because He Wants to Win

Once the Spurs signaled that they were going to waive him, Danilo Gallinari was going to have plenty of suitors once he hit the open market. The reason why he chose the Celtics, according to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, was because they provide him the opportunity to win a championship, which is the one remaining goal he has left in his NBA career.

On Thursday, according to a league source, (Gallinari) told those close to him that the only thing that could truly change his career at this point is an NBA championship ring. He said that was his lone goal and motivation. So even though the Celtics will be unable to offer as much as other potential suitors, a league source said, the fact that they fell just two wins short of an NBA title two weeks ago will make them too good to pass up.

Himmelsbach also reported that the Chicago Bulls were also interested in Gallinari and had more money to offer than the Celtics, but Gallinari passed up on the money because he wanted a better chance at a title in Boston.

Gallinari was reportedly receiving strong interest from the Bulls. Chicago could offer a bit more money than Boston can, and the team is led by Gallinari’s former coach with the Thunder, Billy Donovan. But Boston is clearly closer to being an NBA championship team, and that appears to be what Gallinari is truly seeking.

It appears both Gallinari and Brogdon understand what’s at stake now that they’ve joined the Celtics.

Brogdon and Gallinari Will Come Off the Bench

Even though both Brogdon and Gallinari have been starters for their previous teams, both they and the Celtics reportedly have a full understanding that both will have bench roles for the 2022-23 season, according to Himmelsbach.

A team source stressed Friday (Marcus) Smart remains the Celtics’unquestioned starting point guard, and that the team was simply looking to add depth. Brogdon and Gallinari both had starring roles, but they’re willing to step back in order to pursue championships.

In previous seasons, the Celtics struggled to meet their potential because their players refused to accept the smaller roles Boston gave them. With Brogdon and Gallinari accepting their roles Boston’s given them, the Celtics hopefully won’t have that same issue again.