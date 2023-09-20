Celtics News: ‘There Have Been Rumblings’ Malcolm Brogdon Was Unhappy Over Trade Talk

The Boston Celtics may have a problem on their hands. After nearly trading Malcolm Brogdon to the Los Angeles Clippers, it appears Brogdon may not be a happy camper. Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix reported on September 19 that there have been some rumors that Brogdon was not happy with almost having to switch teams again.

“There have been rumblings for months that Brogdon was unhappy with the near-trade,” Mannix wrote. “(Gary) Washburn even suggested that Brogdon could have decided against surgery as a form of protest. We’ll find out more in a couple of weeks, but if you’re Boston, you need a happy Brogdon or at least a healthy one.”

Mannix added the potential issues of Brogdon’s unhappiness, knowing what their backcourt currently looks like.

“Smart’s exit left the Celtics’ backcourt painfully thin. Brogdon will be counted on to play big minutes backing up Derrick White. Issues with Brogdon, who has two years and $45 million left on his deal, could be a major problem for Boston. ”

Brogdon is the NBA’s reigning sixth man of the year. If this unhappiness is true and it persists, the Celtics may have to entertain trading him away.

Malcolm Brogdon was ‘Angry’ & ‘Pissed’ at Celtics: Insider

Mannix was following up on a report from The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn, who revealed that no one knows how Brogdon currently feels about the Celtics but also that he was not happy with the Celtics for almost trading him for Kristaps Porzingis.

“Malcolm is the one I’m concerned about, too, because we’ve heard nothing,” Washburn said on the September 15 episode of CLNS Media’s “Celtics Beat.” “And he’s angry with the team. So, I don’t think communication between the two sides has been fruitful.”

Washburn elaborated on Brogdon’s feelings about it all, saying he “was not happy about the deal or being potentially dealt. He was pissed.”

It’s understandable if Brogdon feels that way. It would have been the second consecutive year in which he had to switch teams, which is not an easy pill to swallow even if Brogdon would have been traded to a team that has the exact same goals the Celtics have, as the Clippers do.

Cam Payne Signing With Celtics Not Likely: Insider

After Cam Payne was waived, MassLive’s Brian Robb explained why he believes Payne is not likely to join the Celtics.

“Seeing that Boston’s biggest depth weak spot is in the frontcourt right now, it’s hard to envision a Payne pursuit for a couple of reasons,” Robb wrote in a September 12 story. “First, the opportunity for him as a minimum free agent would not be there in Boston’s backcourt as currently composed. White, Brown, Brogdon, and Pritchard (who the team is very high on during camp) will eat up the lion’s share of minutes in the backcourt. That makes a path for regular playing time for Payne a tough sell.”

With the way the Celtics backcourt is currently constructed, it’s hard to see Payne signing with the team since he’d be the fourth guard, much like Pritchard was during the 2022-23 season. However, if Brogdon is upset enough at the Celtics that he wants out, and they’re willing to oblige him, Payne may be worth looking into as a depth piece.