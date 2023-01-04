Malcolm Brogdon Unveils Celtics Pre-Game Failure Before Embarrassing Loss

The Boston Celtics have been having a ton of success this season. They are currently 26-12 on the year, placing them atop the Eastern Conference standings. However, their current two-game losing streak has some fans concerned about their level of play.

On Tuesday night, they lost an ugly contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 150-117. After the game, Malcolm Brogdon revealed that the Celtics relaxed a bit before the game when they found out that Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would not play in the game – a crucial mistake.

“We took a deep breath and relaxed. Honestly we should know better than to come out and not play with aggression, not play with energy and urgency,” Brogdon said.

Malcolm Brogdon told me when they found out SGA was out, "We took a deep breath and relaxed. Honestly we should know better than to come out and not play with aggression, not play with energy and urgency."#Celtics #Thunder — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) January 4, 2023

Gilgeous-Alexander has been playing extremely well this season, putting up career-best numbers. The star guard has appeared in 33 of the team’s 37 games and is playing 35.7 minutes per contest. He’s averaging 30.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game on 49.9% shooting from the floor and 35.4% shooting from behind the three-point line.

The Thunder guard missed Oklahoma City’s game due to an illness. With how well he’s been playing this year, his absence against the Celtics was a big diesel. But, as noted by Brogdon, the Celtics relaxed a bit too much before the game.

Brogdon put up solid counting stats against the Thunder but struggled with his shooting efficiency. He scored 17 points to go along with nine rebounds and three assists while shooting 4-of-12 from the field and 1-of-3 from distance.

Joe Mazzulla Goes on Rant After Celtics Loss to Thunder

Boston’s loss to the Thunder was one of their most embarrassing defeats of the season. They failed to show up on the defensive side of the ball and struggled shooting, too. The 150 points Oklahoma City scored were the most in franchise history for the Thunder organization.

After the ugly loss, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla went on a fiery rant, noting that games like the one against the Thunder are sometimes necessary in the long run.

“May not be the most popular thing to say, but you gotta go through some s*** if you want to get to where you want to get to, whether it’s good or bad, and that’s just how it is. And so we have to go through it and we’ll be judged by how we handle it,” Mazzulla said.

"It may not be the most popular thing to say but you gotta go through some s**t if you wanna get to where you wanna get to." Joe Mazzulla talks about levels of concern after the C's give up 150 points pic.twitter.com/dcIRACMVMD — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 4, 2023

Jaylen Brown Complains About Delay in Nuggets Game

Before their loss to the Thunder, the Celtics suffered another ugly defeat against the Denver Nuggets. However, the loss wasn’t the only event of the night. The game was delayed for 40 minutes because of a crooked him, and Jaylen Brown said that the entire process was handled poorly.

“Nah, there was no communication,” Brown explained. “Obviously, the rim got, I guess, a little bit leveled to the left or whatever. And they spent all that time to try and fix it, but when we came back, it still looked like it wasn’t even level, in my opinion. So it was like, we just wasted all that time. [That] has an effect on the game. That’s how injuries and stuff happen. Luckily, it didn’t. But you know, that wasn’t good. The whole process was handled poorly, in my opinion, and that had an effect on the game as well. But luckily, nobody got hurt.”