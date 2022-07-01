Malcolm Brogdon Sends Strong Message on Trade to Celtics

The Boston Celtics have acquired Malcolm Brogdon from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith, Nik Stauskas, Juwan Morgan, Malik Fitts, and their 2023 first-round pick on July 1. After the trade was completed, Brogdon took little time to tell Jared Weiss of The Athletic how he felt about his new team. To make a long story short, he’s stoked to join the reigning Eastern Conference Champions.

“I’m excited, man,” Brogdon told The Athletic. “We have a chance to win the championship, so I’m excited to join the family.”

Brogdon added that he had known the Celtics were interested in acquiring him and even thanked the Pacers for how they handled their situation with him.

“I had heard that Boston was interested over the past few days, but as a player, you don’t know everything that’s going on,” Brogdon told The Athletic. “You just have to sit tight, let your agent work, let your team work and then let the team that wants you, work as well. The Pacers were really good at facilitating a deal and sending me somewhere I could win. I am very much appreciative of how the Pacers have handled everything.”

Brogdon even added that he won’t be looking to put up the best numbers he possibly can as a player because he won’t have to in Boston since the team’s goal is to win it all.

“I’m looking to win a championship, that’s actually it,” Brogdon said. “In the past, I’ve worried about stats and numbers and all that. I’m going to Boston and not worrying about that.”

Brogdon Explains His Fit in Boston

Brogdon opened up on what exactly he brings to the Celtics roster. More specifically, how he fits next to young stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

“If I came in there, I could give them a steady presence and a calm as a ballhandler and facilitator, getting guys like (Jaylen) Brown and (Jayson) Tatum easy shots,” Brogdon told The Athletic. “Just slowing the game down in those moments when we need to get a good shot.”

Finally, Brogdon said that the Celtics have proven they are winners, and he believes he can help the franchise win their 18th championship.

“These guys are proven winners at a championship level,” Brogdon told The Athletic. “I’m hoping to be one of the pieces that can help them get over that hump and win a championship.”

ESPN Analysts Give Their Take on Boston Acquiring Brogdon

After the Brogdon trade was announced, ESPN analysts Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst gave their takes on the trade from Boston’s end.

Bontemps said that, in light of how the 2022 NBA Finals turned out, Brogdon helps Boston’s one issue in that series.

“This is a really big all-in move by the Boston Celtics,” Bontemps said. “(He’s) the exact kind of guy that Brad Stevens and Ime Udoka talked about at the end of the season… They needed (him) to take this team to the next level because when you saw in the NBA Finals, when they went up against the Golden State Warriors, they lost that series on offense… Boston could not score in that series. Brad Stevens said at his end-of-season press conference that this team needed that playmaking and having more ball movement out there… He’s a huge pickup for this team.”

Windhorst brought up Brogdon’s red flags in that he has an expensive contract and he is injury-prone.

“Brogdon is owed about $68 million over the next few years. That is why the Pacers were willing to trade him for a low price relatively,” Windhorst said. “He’s had injury problems. He’s averaged about 48 games over the last three seasons… He has foot issues and knee issues. It is a tremendous talent add, but there does come some baggage with him.”