Celtics’ New Guard Sounds Off on Boston’s Championship Hopes

After being cast off in the NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics have been active this summer. Instead of simply running it back, the front office has made moves in an attempt to improve the team’s chances of making it back to the Finals next year, and this time, winning a championship.

One of the biggest changes they made was trading for combo guard Malcolm Brogdon. They shipped out five players and a protected first-round pick in order to bring back the former Rookie of the Year. Brogdon is set up to play a crucial role in Boston’s rotation.

Brogdon made an appearance on The Woj Pod with Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. There, he discussed the trade. Specifically, Brogdon talked about what it means for the Celtics to spend so much in order to acquire him. He said that it shows their drive and desire to bring a championship to Boston.

“I think it really is a testament to the Boston Celtics and how much they want to win… they’re willing to have a guy that they’re paying $20 million per year come off the bench as the 6th man and try to win a championship,” Brogdon said.

The Celtics dipped into the luxury tax in order to trade for Brogdon, as he’s set to make $22.6 million next year, and will be on the books through the 2024-25 season. It was an expensive move, but the team will be better because of it.

In addition, Brogdon also discussed the Celtics’ defense.

Brogdon Praises Celtics’ Defense

Last season, the Celtics were the best defensive team in the NBA, and they continued to be elite on that end in the postseason. According to Brogdon, everything is set up for them to be the same defensive force next year. He believes that he can help them achieve that feat at a whole new level.

“Defensively, I think we’re gonna build the best defensive team in the NBA. I think the gap only widens now that I’m on the team,” said Brogdon.

More Brogdon: “Defensively, I think we’re gonna build the best defensive team in the NBA. I think the gap only widens now that I’m on the team.” — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) July 11, 2022

Not only is Brogdon a solid defender, but he brings it on the offensive end, too. This past season, while he only appeared in 36 games, Brogdon averaged an impressive 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.9 assists on 44.8% shooting from the field and 31.2% shooting from behind the three-point line.

The combo guard can do a little bit of everything, and combined with his rock-solid defensive game, he should be a perfect fit in Boston’s system. Plus, he’s already said that he’s committed to taking on a new role with the Celtics.

Brogdon Ready for New Role in Boston

Throughout the course of his career thus far, Brogdon has been a starting-caliber player. He has started in every single game since his third year in the league, meaning he hasn’t come off the bench since the 2017-18 season. But in Boston, he’ll be the team’s sixth man, but according to him, he’s ready to accept that role.

“I really want to get back to winning on a high level, I want to win a championship. So whatever I can sacrifice to get back to that championship level, I’m willing to do it,” Brogdon explained.

So, as the Celtics prepare to fight for a championship next year, their newest guard is fully on board with the way they’re running things.