Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon Drops Truth Bomb on Marcus Smart’s Leadership

When the Boston Celtics acquired Malcolm Brogdon from the Indiana Pacers, the one thought that came to everyone’s mind was how Brogdon would fit next to Marcus Smart. Since joining the Celtics, Brogdon has made it clear how much he has enjoyed being teammates with Smart.

While talking to reporters on October 12, Brogdon praised Smart for his abilities as a leader.

“He’s a great guy,” Brogdon said about Smart. “Always as spirited. Always as positive. Always willing to hold guys accountable. He’s the leader and the type of point guard you want for a team like this. To be able to work with him and play with him, it’s going to be great.”

"He's the type of point guard you want for a team like this."

– Malcolm Brogdon on his relationship with Marcus Smart

Even while Robert Williams III remains out while recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery, all indications are that Brogdon will come off the bench as the Celtics’ sixth man while Smart will remain as their starting point guard.

The Celtics will get a better feel of how Smart and Brogdon will play together when they start their season against the Philadelphia 76ers on opening night.

Brogdon Explains Departure From Indiana Pacers

While talking with reporters, Brogdon was asked when he felt it was time for a change. Brogdon detailed when he felt it was time to leave his previous team, the Pacers.

“It was probably when we started rebuilding last year,” Brogdon said. “I felt like the team was moving in a different direction (by) going a little bit younger, which teams are doing nowadays. You can’t fault Indiana for that because we weren’t having that level of success to keep all your guys.”

Brogdon also praised the Pacers for granting his wish of putting him on a title contender like the Celtics.

“At that point, I think the front office and I thought it was best to maybe find a contender for me. Indiana did me very well. They did a good job on that.”

Malcolm Brogdon spoke after practice on Wednesday about fitting in on the Celtics and how it compares to his last team change from the Bucks to Pacers. He's embracing his new role as a second unit point guard, continuing to get to know Marcus Smart and emphasizing spacing and movement within the offense.

Brogdon spent three seasons with the Pacers, from 2019 to 2022. In those three seasons, Brogdon played 146 games total, where he averaged 18.9 points, 6.3 assists, and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from three, according to StatMuse.

Malcolm Brogdon 2021-22 Best Highlights | Welcome to Boston

Boston Celtics traded for Malcolm Brogdon, the 29-year-old guard. Here are his best highlights from 2021-22 NBA season as he averaged 19.1 PPG (on 45-31-86 shooting splits) to go with 5.1 RPG and 5.9 APG for Indiana Pacers in 36 games played.

Brogdon was also much more heavily featured with the Pacers during that time compared to the role he had with the Milwaukee Bucks and the one he’s slated to have with the Celtics.

Brogdon’s Preseason Performance

Brogdon has only played two preseason games with the Celtics. In those two games, Brogdon has put up the following statlines:

–Against the Charlotte Hornets on October 2: 11 points, nine assists, five rebounds, shot 44.4 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three.

Malcolm Brogdon Celtics Debut Highlights vs Hornets (11 pts, 5 reb, 9 ast) | 2022 NBA Preseason
Statline: 11 pts (4-9 FG, 2-6 3PT), 5 reb, 9 ast in 24 minutes

–Against the Toronto Raptors on October 5: Three points, nine assists, and two rebounds. shot 16.7 percent from the field and missed all three three-point attempts.

Malcolm Brogdon NBA player all possessions highlights CELTICS vs RAPTORS 05-10-2022 PRESEASON

Also, Brogdon has come off the bench in both games, much like he is expected to when the regular season starts. Even with some of their guys not playing due to injuries or rest, the Celtics are making it clear that they want to establish a rhythm with Brogdon being their sixth man.