Marcus Smart Explains Why He Appreciates His Impact More off the Court Than on It

All eyes were on former Boston Celtics star Marcus Smart on Sunday, February 4. The Memphis Grizzlies’ veteran point guard made his return to TD Garden as an opponent for the first time in his 10-year NBA career.

An injury to his right ring finger suffered against the Dallas Mavericks in early January kept Smart off the court in Boston. Off the court is where Smart thrives, and he explained why his impact off the hardwood means much more to him than any accolades on the basketball court.

Marcus Smart Was Just as Impactful off the Court for the Celtics

Play

Smart is known for his all-out efforts on the basketball court. With a defense-first mindset, Smart’s tenacious ‘D’ made him a fan favorite in Boston. Always diving for loose balls and taking charges, Smart endeared himself to the Boston faithful, and that was evident during Sunday’s matchup in Boston.

The Celtics played a tribute video in honor of Smart. The two-minute video, shown during the first timeout of the game, showed his grit and hustle during the many highlights of his nine seasons with Boston. Fans stood for the two minute to show their appreciation for the sixth overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

To Celtics fans, Smart was much more than a basketball player. He made an impact in the Boston community, something he’s extremely proud of. During an exclusive pregame interview with NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin, Chin told Smart that Boston’s head coach Joe Mazzulla said Smart’s legacy is much more impactful off the court. She asked Smart how important that was to him.

“It’s huge,” he said. “Millions of people around the world get to look at us on their TV screens. They see us jumping high, shooting the ball, out there having fun, and doing what we love to do when it comes to playing on the court.

“Off the court, we’re regular human beings just like everybody else. We go through the same adversities, traumas that everybody else does. To be able to make an impact off the court means so much more because basketball is going to stop eventually, but I have a long life ahead of me. I’ve got to thank God for that, and I’ve got to give back when I can because that’s what it’s all about.”

Jayson Tatum Explains How Much It Hurt to Lose Smart

Marcus Smart was recognized as tonight's Hero Among Us for his constant dedication to helping others 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/JBDlWRcNdV — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 5, 2024

The Celtics dealt Smart in a three-team deal that landed Kristaps Porzingis in Boston. The deal has worked out well for Boston on the court, helping the Celtics to an NBA-best record of 38-12.

The Celtics had an abundance of quality guards and needed some frontcourt help. Porzingis has been a perfect fit in Boston. That doesn’t mean it didn’t hurt when Smart moved on. Just ask Jayson Tatum.

“It was tough. It was shocking to see that,” Tatum said postgame. “The business of the NBA, losing teammates. Up until now, I spent every season with Smart and been through so many ups and downs with him. It’s tough. It’s not just losing a teammate, it’s losing a friend, a brother.”