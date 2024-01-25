Marcus Smart Gives Celtics Fans Another Reason To Smile

Many Boston Celtics fans were crushed when they heard the news that the team traded veteran guard Marcus Smart in the offseason. Smart was involved in a three-team trade that brought back center Kristaps Porzingis, a key player in Boston’s success this season.

Celtics fans suffered another blow when Smart injured his right ring finger during a victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, January 9. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Smart would be sideline for six weeks, meaning he wouldn’t be available to play when Smart’s Memphis Grizzlies come to Boston for the only time this year on February 4. Although he won’t be playing, Smart told a Boston reporter that he’d be in town for the game, giving Celtics fans an opportunity to celebrate Smart’s time with Boston.

Gary Washburn Says Marcus Smart Will Make the Trip to Boston

Many Celtics fans scooped up tickets for the game against the Grizzlies when the NBA schedule came out in August in order to see Smart face his former team for the first time at TD Garden. Those hopes seemed crushed when Charania took to X with his injury post on Smart on January 11, 2024.

“Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart has sustained a severe right ring finger injury and will be sidelined for approximately six weeks, sources tell

@TheAthletic @Stadium,” Charania posted. “Another difficult injury blow in season for the Grizzlies.”

Smart was the heart and soul of the Celtics ever since they made him the sixth overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. Always diving for loose balls and taking charges, Smart became an instant fan favorite. Celtics fans were crushed to see him go, but they were excited to see his return.

According to Boston Globe reporter Gary Washburn, Smart will be in the building but not on the court when the Grizzlies come to Boston.

“Though he’s still recovery from a right ring finger injury and won’t play, Marcus Smart tells me he’ll be in Boston for the #Grizzlies game at TD Garden on Feb. 4,” Washburn posted on X on Wednesday, January 24.

Celtics Fans Eager To See Smart Back in Boston

Washburn’s post made quite a few Celtics fans happy. Although he was never an All-Star, Smart played nine seasons in Boston and was the epitome of a team leader. Nobody played harder than the 6-foot-3 point guard from Oklahoma State. He brought tenacity and toughness to the Celtics, endearing him to the hometown fans.

Many of those fans reacted to Washburn’s post.

“YES!!!!! My husband and I are making the trip from Oklahoma to Boston next weekend specifically because it was supposed to be the Marcus return game,” one Smart fan posted. “Was worried he wouldn’t be there at all.”

Another was happy the big bucks he spent on a ticket wouldn’t go to waste.

“At least my $435 ticket won’t be a TOTAL waste,” he wrote.

“I’ll be chopping onions,” another user wrote.

Although Smart’s no longer a member of the Celtics, he’ll certainly feel like one again when his Grizzlies come to town.