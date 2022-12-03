Celtics Marcus Smart Drops Truth Bomb on Jaylen Brown Following Heroics

In the closing seconds of regulations, Jaylen Brown managed to send the Boston Celtics‘ third matchup against the Miami Heat into overtime after hitting a jumper from way behind the three-point line.

JAYLEN BROWN FORCES OT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/refkwmnRKp — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 3, 2022

After the Celtics lost to the Heat in overtime, 120-116, Marcus Smart praised Brown for his ability not just to hit that shot but being able to hit shots in the clutch throughout his career.

“Jaylen’s been making big shots for us all year. His whole career here. That’s what we lean on him for. Him and Jayson (Tatum) to make those big shots. For us, it’s just trying to make it as easy as we can for them early in the game to get easier shots. If it gets down to a time where we need them to hit those big shots, they can come up for us,” Smart said.

Smart also gave a candid response when asked what his reaction was following Brown’s clutch three.

“Oh s***,” Smart joked with reporters. “Not gonna lie. I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ It was the slowest moment of my life, and then it banks off the glass and I’m still like, ‘Did the whistle blow? Is that good? But it was a big shot.”

What was going through Marcus Smart's mind on Jaylen's shot to force OT? "Oh s—" pic.twitter.com/acP6BrBhLB — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 3, 2022

Brown’s Thoughts on His Shot

During his postgame presser, Brown was asked about what was going through when he hit the last-second shot to send the game to overtime, including if he knew it was going to be a bankshot.

“I did not call bank,” Brown said. “It felt good coming off my hand. I know we wanted to get a shot up on the rim as fast as possible just in case we missed. We can get the rebound and tip out so when I caught it in my hand, it felt good coming off so I just let it fly.

Play

Jaylen Brown Postgame Interview | Celtics vs Heat G2 BOSTON, MA — Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown was interviewed following the Celtics 120-116 overtime loss to the Miami Heat on Friday night. The Celtics will now kick off their road trip on Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets. Brown hit the game-tying shot to send the game to overtime, and when describing it, Brown said… 2022-12-03T04:42:26Z

Brown played a game-high 46 minutes, where he put up 37 points, 14 rebounds, and five assists while shooting 12-for-23 from the field, including five-for-11 form three and eight-of-nine from the free throw line.

Taylor Snow of Celtics.com tweeted that Brown is only one of seven Celtics to put up such a statline in franchise history. The only other ones to put up such numbers are Larry Bird, Dave Cowens, John Havlicek, Paul Pierce, Bill Russell, and Antoine Walker.

Jaylen Brown tonight became the 7th player in Celtics history to record at least 37 points, 14 rebounds, and 5 assists in a game. The others: Larry Bird, Dave Cowens, John Havlicek, Paul Pierce, Bill Russell, Antoine Walker pic.twitter.com/Ce6njmCdTQ — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) December 3, 2022

Smart Praises Heat For Matchup

While talking with reporters, Smart praised the Heat while going into detail regarding how much he values when the Celtics matchup with them.

“You tip your hat off to a really good team. Spo does a really good job with those guys. Each and every day, you see it. We love playing Miami. They challenge us and make us be the best we can be,” Smart said.

Play

Marcus Smart: We LOVE Playing the Heat, They Challenge Us | BOS vs MIA G2 BOSTON, MA — Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart was interviewed following the Celtics 120-116 overtime loss to the Miami Heat on Friday night. The Celtics will now kick off their road trip on Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets. On what was going through his mind when Jalyen Brown hit his game-tying shot late in the… 2022-12-03T04:46:05Z

Smart has faced the Heat twice in the postseason in his NBA career: 2020 and 2022. Both times were in the Eastern Conference FInals where he and the Celtics lost the first series then won the next.

By losing to Miami, the Celtics are 2-1 in their regular season series against the Heat this season. They will face them for their fourth and final matchup on January 24, 2023.