Marcus Smart Breaks Silence on Celtics’ Blockbuster Point Guard Trade

After a relatively quiet first evening in NBA free agency, the Celtics made two major splashes on Friday, finally drawing some attention away from the saga of the crumbling Brooklyn Nets and putting it on the defending Eastern Conference champs.

First, word came down that the Celtics would sign veteran scoring forward Danilo Gallinari with their mid-level exception, and that was followed by a bombshell trade that saw star Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon shipped to Boston for a first-round pick and mostly end-of-roster players.

While the two moves had the Celtics fanbase fired up, one key team starter was pumped, too: point guard Marcus Smart, who could lose out on some ballhandling duties with Brogdon’s arrival. Smart was not letting that possibility bother him, though, not when the Celtics had secured their place as the favorite to again play in the NBA Finals, and, in some places, as the favorite to win a championship.

Man REALLY excited about the moves we made today!! Want to welcome @gallinari8888 and @MalcolmBrogdon7 to bean town ☘️… #banner18 is all that’s on my mind!! — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) July 1, 2022

Smart tweeted: “Man REALLY excited about the moves we made today!! Want to welcome

@gallinari8888 and @MalcolmBrogdon7 to bean town … #banner18 is all that’s on my mind!!”

Brogdon’s Injury History a Concern

The Brogdon trade was the biggest headline-grabber for Day Two of free agency, at least heading into the evening. The Celtics were able to pluck the Pacers point guard for a package that centered on Daniel Theis and Aaron Nesmith, plus a 2023 first-rounder, Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts and Juwan Morgan. Around the league, there was a stunned reaction to the scant package it took to bring in Brogdon, who averaged 19.1 points, 5.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds last year.

Brogdon, typically a good 3-point shooter, made only 31.2% last season, which was cut short (he played in only 36 games) by persistent injuries to his right Achilles tendon. Brogdon has a long history of injuries, including to his hip, knee and hamstrings, and has played in only 333 of the 473 games his teams has played since he came into the league six years ago.

While Brogdon has, primarily, been a point guard during his tenure with the Pacers, he has also spent significant time playing off the ball, and the expectation is that Smart will remain the team’s point guard heading into next season. Brogdon could come off the bench or share a backcourt with Smart when the Celtics want to use small lineups.

Backcourt Now Stocked With Depth

Either way, the Celtics will come out of the last five months with a vastly improved backcourt, having added Derrick White at the trade deadline and, now, bringing on Brogdon. With Smart and Payton Pritchard, all three can handle either guard position and play excellent defense, a requisite trait for players in Ime Udoka’s rotation.

Smart will be the starting point guard, but Brogdon and/or White can fill in if Smart is injured. Bringing Brogdon off the bench, too, should help him stay healthy—that, at least, is the Celtics’ hope.

Gallinari is not a particularly good defensive player but the Celtics made their pitch to him anyway, because the team wanted scoring off the bench. Gallinari can do that, having averaged 11.7 points on 38.1% shooting for the Hawks last season. He, too has struggled to stay healthy in his career, and should benefit from a reduced bench role to keep him fresh throughout the year.