Marcus Smart Discusses Relationship With Jaylen Brown After Celtics Trade

After the Boston Celtics traded Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies, Jaylen Brown did not post any tribute to his former teammate on social media following the trade, stirring speculation that he and Smart may have had issues with one another.

However, Smart refuted that notion while talking with reporters on July 2. While giving his first thoughts on the trade, Smart delved into his relationship with Brown and everyone else on the team.

“I just want to shut all the rumors down now that me and J.B. had beef,” Smart told reporters, per Bobby Manning of CLNS Media. “I have no beef with anybody with the Celtics, none of my teammates. I love those guys. They love me. We’re brothers, and I know that if I’m ever in need, or need or what anything, I can call those guys, and it’s vice-versa.”

Smart continued to talk about his friendship with Brown.

“Me and J.B., we’re great. That’s my brother. He actually texted me and was just as disappointed as I was. So we’re good, and just because J.B. or any of my teammates didn’t post anything doesn’t mean we have beef.”

Derrick White Praises Marcus Smart After Trade

On June 28, Derrick White praised Smart while talking with Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston while voicing his excitement to play with Kristaps Porzingis.

“The trade has been crazy,” White told Forsberg. “I’ve got a lot of love and respect, and it’s been a privilege to play with Smart. I wish him the best of luck in Memphis. But I’m excited to play with KP, too, so I’m looking forward to that.”

While praising Smart, White talked about how difficult it will be for the Celtics to replace what the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year brought to the team.

“You can’t replace what Marcus Smart does on both sides of the ball. There’s only one Marcus Smart, and he’s special. He was always pushing me and driving me to be better. And he made up for a lot of mistakes that we made last year. It’s going to be a big hole to fill. Everybody’s going to have to step up and try to fill those shoes.”

"There's only one Marcus Smart & he's special" Derrick White joins @chrisforsberg_ on the Celtics Talk Podcast to discuss Marcus Smart, Kristaps Porzingis & his role heading into next season 🎧 https://t.co/cL9pCxadaR

📺 https://t.co/24QrbRPF98 pic.twitter.com/IJpsNvvXHy — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 28, 2023

With Smart gone, White, Malcolm Brogdon, and Payton Pritchard are expected to be the Celtics’ main guards in their rotation.

Kristaps Porzingis Says Marcus Smart Can’t be Replaced

After Porzingis was introduced as a Celtic on June 30, Porzingis gave his thoughts on Smart’s impact on the team while talking with Forsberg.

“Of course, you cannot replace Marcus Smart,” Kristaps Porzingis told Forsberg. “He was a special player and special for this organization and this community, but…I look forward to also bringing high effort and high energy and hopefully give a fire to this team and gain the fans’ respect and support.”

Porzingis concluded by saying that he looks forward to “gaining the fans’ trust.”

"You cannot replace Marcus Smart but I look forward to coming in here as myself & gaining the fans' trust" Check out Kristaps Porzingis' full interview with @chrisforsberg_ on the latest Celtics Talk Podcast 🎧 https://t.co/cL9pCx9Flj

📺 https://t.co/W7JNFlUk2b pic.twitter.com/12WqYpl7fI — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 30, 2023

Porzingis has not experienced much success with his previous teams – the New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, and Washington Wizards – but he has the chance to go further than he ever has before with the Celtics, a team that’s made five of the last seven Eastern Conference Finals.