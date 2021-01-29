Celtics Veteran: I Know I Get S*** a Lot, but Who Cares?

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart told us leading into the season that he views himself as a “great shooter.” That is of course when he takes “great shots.”

Smart’s trigger-happy ways from beyond the arc have been a thorn to the C’s offense at times over his NBA career. While he’s certainly pulled back on the heat checks in recent years, we’re bound to have a game here or there that makes you question his shot selection.

However, that doesn’t appear to faze Smart, who assures that his aggressive play on the offensive end is here to stay.

Marcus Smart Brushes Off Critics

“I’ve been doing the same thing I’ve been doing, the same thing with my 3-point ability,” Smart said ahead of Wednesday night’s loss to the San Antonio Spurs, via the Boston Globe. “I’m able to shoot the ball, shoot with confidence, not really give an [expletive] what anybody says, don’t care, it’s about me shooting. I know I get [expletive] a lot, but who cares? Just go out there and continue to do it. My teammates trust me. I know what I can do, just because I’m not doing it every night.”

Of course, these comments hit a bit differently considering Smart followed up his take by shooting 6-of-15 from the field on Wednesday night, including just 2-of-7 from three.

Yet, one game doesn’t take away from a near-brilliant start to Smart’s 2020-21 campaign. A two-time NBA All-Defensive First Team selection, Smart has flaunted a budding offensive arsenal in his seventh NBA season while being tasked to man a larger role as a facilitator.

Smart has averaged a career-best 6.0 assists per game this season, including a 24.8% assist percentage. Furthermore, he was averaging an impressive 14.6 points in the month of January prior to Wednesday’s loss.

Smart is well aware that his efforts tend to go unnoticed on a broader stage playing alongside the likes of stars such as Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

“We have a stacked team, so a lot of times, the stuff that I do does go unnoticed,” Smart said. “It’s nothing new, nothing different that I haven’t been doing, it’s just with those guys out there was more opportunities for me to show the skill set.”

Smart Dealing With Shoulder Injury

Smart initially sustained what was reported as a shoulder contusion while attempting to take a charge during a Dec. 27 loss to the Indiana Pacers. On Wednesday, the 26-year-old guard revealed more information on his injury, including the fact that he’s been dealing with a pinched nerve.

“Sometimes when I get hit in certain moments, it will affect me more than others,” Smart said, who’s been donning a sleeve for extra compression. “The stingers that I get usually last 30 seconds or it could last five minutes, depending on how the body reacts. It’s been hanging a couple of times during games but for the most part it’s been doing great.”

The silver lining here, Smart’s ailment is on his left side, a.k.a his non-shooting shoulder. Considering he’s missed just one game all season long, signs point towards him being able to push through the discomfort.

