Marcus Smart Singles Out Unlikely Celtics Star’s Efforts

After the Boston Celtics defeated the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Finals, Marcus Smart took the podium to praise one Celtic in particular for his efforts in their victory – Robert Williams III. Smart praised Williams for making the efforts he has in spite of what he’s had to deal with physically.

Marcus Smart on Warriors' 2nd half runs: "Be poised. Stay calm. We've been here before." | Game 3

“I’m constantly talking to Rob for the simple fact of I know what he’s going through,” Smart said. “Even though he’s hurting, he still wants to get out and help his team, but at the same time, he’s thinking about his career. I just told him, ‘You know your body. You know what you can withstand and what you can’t, but just know, we got a chance to do something special. There are no guarantees that we’ll be back here so if you can go, we’ll take 20 percent of you than better than none of you,’ and he understood that. He decided to go out there and put his big boy pants on.”

Williams, who’s been battling knee issues throughout the 2022 NBA Playoffs, put up a statline of eight points, 10 rebounds, four blocks, and three steals all while having the team’s highest plus/minus at plus-21 in Game 3.

Williams Reflects On Playing Through Pain

After Game 3, Williams was asked what it’s been like playing with his rampant knee issues. He did not mince words with his answer.

Robert Williams Postgame Interview (Game 3) | Celtics vs Warriors | 2022 NBA Finals

“It’s been rough, you know what I’m saying, throwing everything at it,” Williams said. “Usually it’s more sore the day after the game. Obviously, the adrenaline going down, but we did some different things today. I got on the bike a little bit earlier before the game so, I benefited from it.”

Williams later added that his knee felt better after warmups.

“In the warmups, I felt a little looser so it was good,” Williams said. “Usually during the day, I can tell how stiff it is. My range of motion really just lets me know what I need to add to my warmups. What I need to do, what I don’t have to do.”

Williams was then asked if playing in the finals makes it easier to play through his knee injury. Williams said that knowing what’s at stake here helps him persevere.

“Knowing what I’m playing for, obviously taking the risk of playing when I’m getting this far. I obviously have more work to do, but it’s worth it for sure.”

Celtics List Williams as Questionable For Game 4

Much like they have since the finals started, the Celtics have listed Williams as questionable on their injury report for Game 4 due to “left knee soreness.”

#NEBHInjuryReport for Game 4 vs Golden State: Robert Williams (left knee soreness) – QUESTIONABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 9, 2022

Williams has not missed a playoff game since Game 3 of the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat. Pending any new developments and based on what’s happened thus far, he’s more likely than not going to play in Game 4.

What remains up in the air is how durable he will be if and when he takes the court. Williams’ performance in Game 4 played a role in how Boston took a 2-1 lead in the finals, but it remains to be seen if he can keep this up.