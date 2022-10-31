Celtics’ Marcus Smart Sounds Off on Malcolm Brogdon

Malcolm Brogdon played arguably his best game with the Boston Celtics on October 30 against the Washington Wizards. In 23 minutes of action, Brogdon scored 23 points on six-for-12 shooting from the field, including three-for-five from three-point land. Brogdon also had four assists while shooting eight-for-eight from the free-throw line.

After the Celtics went on to defeat the Wizards 112-94, Marcus Smart spoke glowingly of Brogdon, praising him for the presence he brings to the second unit.

“It gives them stability,” Smart said. “You got a guy who’s been doing this, knows how to play the game, taking that leadership role in the second unit to really get them going. (We) got some young guys experience-wise in that second unit, so to have somebody like Malcolm be able to come in the way he does, it makes it a little bit easier for them. They feel comfortable, and that’s the key.”

It’s been clear from the start that the Celtics planned to have Brogdon lead the Celtics’ second unit. Interim Head Coach Joe Mazzulla has demonstrated the utmost faith in Brogdon that he’s had him lead units without Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown on the floor at various times this season.

Smart Gives Injury Update

In the Celtics’ final preseason game on October 14 against the Toronto Raptors, a wet spot on the court caused Smart to slip and fall, leading to him having to leave the game.

After the Celtics took on the Wizards, Smart gave reporters an update on how he was feeling physically since the fall.

“I’m okay,” Smart said. “I’ve been better, but I’m okay. That slip and fall in (Montreal) was reaggravating to the oblique and hip I tore a couple of years ago, so just dealing with that. For the most part, I’m doing okay.”

Given that Smart has played in all six games and hasn’t shown up on any injury report thus far, the injury has not affected his availability at all, but that could change.

Brogdon Sounds Off on Bench Role

Before being traded to the Celtics, Brogdon had started every game he played for his team the last four seasons between the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks. Now that he is slotted as the Celtics’ sixth man, Brogdon detailed the approach he has when leading the team’s second unit.

“I’ve been starting my whole career, so to go to the bench, I want to bring that energy to the bench. I want us to believe we’re a starting group as well. And when we’re in there, we play like starters. We play with that energy. We play with that confidence every night as soon as we step on the floor. And that’s what we’ve been doing for the majority of the season,” Brogdon said.

Brogdon’s role is getting the Celtics results from their second unit. According to Taylor Snow, the Celtics’ second unit is shooting the best three-point shooting percentage among second units in the league at 51.5 percent, which is considerably better from deep than the second-best second unit in the category, the Dallas Mavericks.