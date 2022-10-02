Marcus Smart Sends Strong Message Following Celtics’ Results Last Season

Between being the first guard to win the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year award since Gary Payton did in 1996 and helping the Boston Celtics reach their first NBA Finals since 2010, Marcus Smart would get a little cocky following the success he had last season. From the horse’s mouth, that isn’t the case.

In an interview with Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, the Celtics starting point guard admitted that this season is a clean slate for the Celtics after falling to the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals.

“It starts over now,” Smart told Himmelsbach. “That’s it. It’s a new year, which means all that s*** goes out the window, and I’ve got to start over. I’ve got to prove myself again like I’ve been doing for nine years straight. It’s nothing new.”

When asked about being the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Smart told Himmelsbach that he’s focused much more on the future than he is on accomplishing the rare feat as a guard.

“This year, it’ll be another person winning it, and it might not be me,” Smart said. “So each year, you can’t focus on what you did in the past. That’s the past. Last season is over with. If you’re stuck in the past, results will represent that. I’m not trying to focus on what I did. I’m trying to focus on what I’m going to do.”

Smart Gives His Thought on Blake Griffin

After Blake Griffin signed with the Celtics on September 30, Smart gave his thoughts on the player who he previously faced off against in the playoffs when Griffin played for the Brooklyn Nets.

“He’s not above the rim anymore, but he still does great things,” Smart said. “He’s a great professional. Last year he led the league in charges taken. For a guy that doesn’t play as much, that speaks volumes of what he does. He can affect the game not just with his offense but defensively. So it’ll be a great pickup for us. It’s a great vet for some of these young guys to listen to and what he has to offer.”

Griffin has spent the last season and a half with the Nets. During the 2021-22 season, Griffin averaged 6.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 26.2 percent from three.

Griffin Made an Appearance For Celtics Preseason Debut

While Griffin’s signing hasn’t been announced by the Celtics yet, Griffin has already been seen with the Celtics. Before the Celtics’ first preseason game against the Charlotte Hornets, Griffin was seen being greeted by Jaylen Brown while wearing Celtics attire.

Jaylen Brown giving a warm welcome to Blake Griffin as he joins the Celtics 🍀pic.twitter.com/ZhDVbFHUJN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 2, 2022

Even though it was never in question, Griffin appears ready to join the Celtics on their quest to win their 18th championship. With Danilo Gallinari, Robert Williams III, and Luke Kornet sidelined with injuries, Griffin provides frontcourt depth to a Celtics team that is very much needed.

Although how much the Celtics plan to depend on Griffin to shoulder the load with their injured frontcourt players remains to be seen.