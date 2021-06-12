Celtics Starter Rumored as ‘Perfect’ Fit to Team Up With Trae Young

The majority of trade talks involving the Boston Celtics in recent days have surrounded Kemba Walker. With that said, there’s another prominent guard on the roster who could soon be punching a ticket out of Beantown.

Marcus Smart, the team’s longest-tenured player, has just one year remaining on his contract and is viewed within some NBA circles as the C’s best trade chip. While Brad Stevens and company likely still hold the team’s defensive stalwart and emotional leader in high regard, the exponential tax bill attached to re-signing Evan Fournier, alongside the prospect of being unable to unload Walker in a deal could make Smart the odd man out in Boston.

If this proves to be the case, the Atlanta Hawks could be waiting for Smart with open arms.

Marcus Smart Floated as the ‘Perfect Trade Target’ for the Hawks

Although Smart did make leaps and bounds on the offensive end this season, averaging career-highs in both points (13.1) and assists (5.7), his offensive prowess certainly falls short of his All-NBA defensive traits. With that said, any offensive limitations likely won’t faze the Hawks, as they already have one of the league’s premier scorers at their disposal in All-Star Trae Young.

As Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz noted, Atlanta doesn’t need a “superstar” to team up with Young. Rather what they need is a seamless fit alongside Young, one who helps aid in his defensive shortcomings. And according to Swartz, no one fits that bill better than Smart, who was dubbed the Hawks’ “perfect offseason trade target.”