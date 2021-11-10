Marcus Smart a ‘Natural Inclusion’ in Trade Talks for Disgruntled Ex-No. 1 Pick

By now it’s become pretty apparent that any trade shipping Ben Simmons to the Celtics will not include fellow All-Star Jaylen Brown. Following reports from The Athletic’s Shams Charania linking the latter as a potential trade chip, numerous league sources have been “adamant” that Boston has “no interest” in moving Brown, per Mass Live’s Brian Robb.

Having said that, should Brad Stevens and company find a way to finagle a Jaylen-less deal that piques the Sixers’ interest, Simmons would seemingly welcome a move to Beantown. According to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe, the disgruntled former top pick would be interested in playing for the Celtics if a deal were to be worked out between Philly and Boston.

With Brown seemingly off the table, Washburn noted that starting point guard Marcus Smart would be a “natural inclusion” in any Celtics offer to Daryl Morey’s Sixers. From there, “the Celtics would also likely have to include another standout player, an expiring contract, and multiple first-round picks. And there’s no guarantee that offer wouldn’t still make Morey scoff.”

Smart inked a $77 million extension back in August that could theoretically keep the Celtics’ longest-tenured player in Boston through 2026. However, his rocky start to the 2021-22 campaign has some questioning his standing within the organization. From diminished production and efficiency as the team’s new lead-guard, to publically criticizing Brown and fellow franchise cornerstone Jayson Tatum, chances are Smart’s name will once again occupy the rumor mill up to the trade deadline. With the ink still somewhat fresh on Smart’s extension, the Celtics aren’t permitted to trade the former No. 6 pick until January 17.

Dennis Schroder to Start in Brown’s Absence

With Brown sidelined for the next few weeks with a hamstring injury, head coach Ime Udoka confirmed to reporters on November 9th that they will turn to offseason signee Dennis Schroder to plug the All-Star-sized hole in their starting lineup. Schroder, who is coming off a 20-point showing against Dallas in Boston’s most recent outing, will man a starting gig in Boston’s backcourt for the time being.

“He just kind of plugs the gap and does a lot of things. Another guy who can initiate and score as well,” Udoka said of Schroder, via CBS Boston. “He adds some pop to the start of the game and pushes the tempo, which we don’t always have to start the game.”

While the initial plan may have been to have Schroder come off the bench, the German guard has now started four games on the year and is averaging 31.7 minutes per contest — fourth-most among all Celtics players.

“Although we had him slotted as the backup, the plan was probably (Schroder) finishing games,” Udoka said, via The Athletic. “We knew that unit would be out there at times a lot when it really counted, so now it’s the starting lineup, it’s not much different as far as that. They (Schroder and Grant Williams) are different players, but they both have toughness. We don’t feel like it’s a hindrance at all with them being smaller guards because they are both physical and competitive defensively.”

Schroder Proving His Worth

Schroder’s path to Boston has been well-documented. A full-time starter for the Lakers a season ago, Schroder was rumored to have rejected a contract offer worth $84 million midway through 2020-21, per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. The former Sixth Man of the Year runner-up opted to bet on himself in hopes of netting a more lucrative deal at the season’s end. Such a deal never materialized, and Schroder instead opted for the best fit, inking a team-friendly one-year, $5.9 million contract with the Celtics.

Through 10 games, Schroder is averaging 14.0 points and a team-high 6.0 assists. His shot hasn’t been very efficient — his 37.6% field-goal percentage marks a career-low. However, he’s vastly outperformed Smart on the stat sheet and remains a pivotal spark-plug for the Celtics’ offense.

“Just his edge, his toughness. He’s a guy that battles, very competitive, prideful,” Udoka said. “That part that he brings to the team, I think it elevates the group as a whole.”

