Marcus Smart Drops Truth Bomb on Celtics’ Rising Big Man

After not playing a single minute of the first two Boston Celtics games, Luke Kornet’s role on the team has steadily increased over time. In their last two games against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards, Kornet has played 26 and 19 minutes, respectively.

With his increased load, Kornet has deployed a strategy over the last two games that hasn’t been seen much in the NBA. When opponents square up for a wide-open three-pointer, Kornet, whose not within blocking distance, jumps straight up in the air to take the rim out of sight when they release their shot.

Kornet’s strategy has proven to be effective, and other Celtics have taken notice of it, like Marcus Smart. After the Celtics defeated the Wizards, Smart gave his thoughts on Kornet’s strategy.

“We love it,” Smart said. “It’s Luke, man. He’s different. You don’t see a lot of people doing that. I think it catches a lot of people off-guard because they are open, and they may see this seven-footer just jump straight-up out of nowhere. It’s just like, ‘What’s going on?’ It works, and as long as it’s working, we’re okay with it.”

For the record, Kornet has done this before with the Celtics, as he did in Game 5 against the Miami Heat in the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals.

Kornet Explains Odd Strategy

After the Celtics lost to the Cavaliers, he explained his unorthodox strategy to the media.

“I started doing it, and I’ve been told it works and came about it pretty organically. I’ve been told it makes a difference in the amount of times I’ve used it. It seems to make a difference, which, if numbers start indicating otherwise, then I’ll adjust, but as long as it seems to be effective, especially with certain types of shooters and stuff like that. I’m obviously given a larger stature that allows it to be a little more effective than most.”

When Kornet is on the floor, the Celtics allow 20.5 fewer points per 100 possessions, which is the best on the team six games in. While his positive impact on the defensive end can’t necessarily all be attributed to that one particular strategy, it’s clear that it plays a role in how effective Kornet has been defensively for the Celtics.

Kornet’s Thoughts on Candy Corn

With it being Halloween and all, multiple Celtics players were given chances to give their own thoughts on various aspects of Halloween. In Kornet’s case, he made the case for why candy corn is not good.

“Candy corn is not great,” Kornet said. “I don’t think a lot of people are big fans of candy corn. For some reason, it’s just like a thing. I think a lot of people honestly properly rate candy corn. It’s got a great PR team, because whatever they did to get the limelight and the shine that they got, perhaps locking into a holiday, but there are so much better forms of candy. There are a lot of better Halloween treats than candy corn.”

Kornet then added why he is offended by the very notion of candy corn.

“As a Kornet, it’s honestly offensive that candy corn is one of the more popular of corns.”