Viral Video Gets Marcus Smart After Game 1 Win, ‘It Ain’t Over’

The Boston Celtics are off to a good start in the 2022 NBA Finals. Taking a 1-0 lead as the away team is as good of a start as they could have hoped for. However, just because they struck the first blow against the Golden State Warriors does not mean they are in the clear. The Warriors know this firsthand. They took a 1-0 lead against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals and wound up losing in seven games.

It appears Marcus Smart knows this too. In what looks like the waning seconds of Game 1, the NBA’s Twitter account got an up-close shot of Marcus Smart appearing unphased leading up to the buzzer as the Celtics defeated the Warriors in Game 1. They later filmed Smart walking to the locker room making a quick and concise point, “One down. It ain’t over.”

In 30 minutes of action, Smart scored 18 points on 7-for-11 shooting from the field, including four-for-seven from three. Two of those threes came in the closing minutes to put the game away. He also added five rebounds, four assists, and two steals. Even though his contributions helped the Celtics take the series lead, he knows the work is not done.

Smart Told His Teammates The Series is Far From Over

After the game, the Celtics Twitter account captured Smart telling his teammates that the finals are far from over, and no one knows that better than the Warriors because they’ve been there before (NSFW language at the end).

@smart_MS3 keeping the locker room locked in

We didn’t let them affect us. They went on a run. We responded. That’s how this series is going to go. We are playing against a really good team who’s been here. Who understands what energy they have to bring. We can’t lack that. We got to do what we do every night. That’s how it’s going to be. That’s how we are going to come out. It’s one game. We are onto the next one. One game at a time.

His teammates appeared to share the same mindset. Even though they were happy to win Game 1, Grant Williams acknowledged that they can get even better from here, and that’s what makes Boston so scary as a team.

Still a lot of room for improvement. One down, three to go ☘️

I know we won, but there’s a lot more to improve on. That’s what’s scary. We have a lot we can improve on.

It sounds like Boston is taking the humble approach as they head into Game 2.

Jayson Tatum’s Thought On Game 1

After the game, the NBA’s Twitter account caught up with Tatum to get his thoughts both on the game and his own performance.

First one, that was big. Just the way we responded. Obviously, I didn’t shoot the ball as well as I could but I tried to do whatever I could to figure it out, and we got the win!

Tatum shot 3-for-17 from the field overall, but his 13 assists led all players in Game 1. According to StatMuse, Tatum’s 13 assists in Game 1 is the most he’s had in a single playoff game in his entire career.