Celtics Star Marcus Smart Gets Oscar Winner’s Assist for Proposal

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart announced via his Instagram page on Christmas day that he has gotten engaged to his girlfriend, Maisa Hallum. Not only that, but he used celebrity and movie star Will Smith to set up the proposal.

Smart and Hallum were watching Smith, who was making a video for them while apparently traveling through Antarctica. Smith made it brief.

“I just wanted to wish you a very, very merry Christmas. I know that you may not have gotten the stuff that you wanted, but I promise you’re not going to end this Christmas empty-handed. That’s all I’m going to say from Antarctica,” Smith said.

When Smith was done, Smart got on his knee to propose, which Hallum accepted.

Current Celtics teammates, like Jayson Tatum and Blake Griffin, congratulated Smart on the engagement on his Instagram post, as did former Celtics teammates Kelly Olynyk, Evan Turner, and Amir Johnson. Other players from around the NBA, like Obi Toppin of the New York Knicks, also congratulated Smart on the big announcement.

Smart Messes With Celtics Fans on Twitter

After the Celtics defeated the Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas, Smart took to Twitter to make it sound as though he was about to request a trade away from the Celtics. Through several tweets, Smart sounded as though he was saying that he wanted off the team.

“Guess what. I’ve had enough. Been holding it in too long, and it’s about time this gets said. It’s time for me to leave.”

Guess what ………… — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) December 26, 2022

I’ve had enough. Been holding it in too long and it’s about time this gets said …. — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) December 26, 2022

It’s time for me to leave … — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) December 26, 2022

Smart’s comments not only came off as scary to Celtics fans but also confusing since the Celtics are not only the first seed in the Eastern Conference this season, but Smart has had plenty of success with the Celtics since being drafted by the team. Since joining the team in 2014, Smart and the Celtics have made four Eastern Conference Finals appearances, were two wins away from an NBA championship, and he’s currently the NBA’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

Smart then soon clarified his comments when he followed up by saying that it was time for him to “leave the single life,” to which he then announced his engagement on Twitter.

Oh I forgot the rest… Time for me to leave the single life. She said YES!!! (Whew) pic.twitter.com/bV7uPG5x1V — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) December 26, 2022

Joe Mazzulla Praises Smart For Christmas Day Performance

Even though Smart finished with only six points when the Celtics took on the Bucks on Christmas day, he tied with Grant Williams for the highest plus/minus on the team that game with plus-20 while dishing out eight assists.

After the Celtics defeated the Bucks, Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla praised Smart for his impact on the game.

“He only took four shots, and I thought he was one of the more impactful players on the floor because of his poise and his ability to see the floor. He gets our guys open, he gets us organized and where the matchup is and what action we’re going to use to create the advantage. So, I think his play has gone unnoticed because of how poised he’s playing. He’s doing a great job,” Mazzulla said.