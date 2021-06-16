Celtics Could Target Ex-No. 2 Pick With Gordon Hayward TPE, Says Analyst

Many would like to see new president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens, rework a Boston Celtics roster that finished this past season with a disappointing .500-record. However, that may prove easier said than done. The Cs are strapped for cash, likely limiting their free agency reach. With that said, the team does still have a chunk of Gordon Hayward’s trade exception at their disposal. The team’s decision to unload $17 million by acquiring Evan Fournier at the trade deadline leaves Boston will $11 million remaining on the exception. While that type of money likely won’t yield a game-changing piece in return, it could help solidify the team’s rotation and add quality depth — that is, if they play their cards right.

One potential target that has been floated is Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley, who Mass Live’s Brian Robb believes could be a “buy-low” trade option for the Celtics this summer.

“A potential buy-low option for Boston heading into a contract year for the power forward,” Robb wrote. “Bagley has played only 118 games during his first three NBA seasons and his defense has been horrific at times despite his offensive upside. He’s only 22 [years old] and probably could be had for pennies on the dollar.”

Bagley Done in Sactown?

It’s safe to say things have not gone according to plan since the Kings opted to select Bagley with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. While the Duke product’s on-court production is nothing to scoff at (averages 14.5 point and 7.5 rebounds over his career), a rash of injuries have greatly decreased his value — both to his current team and potential suitors on the trade market.

Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes reported that the Kings attempted to move Bagley at the March 25 trade deadline, but to no avail.

“The Sacramento Kings have made the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NBA draft available for a trade, with the Kings recently being turned down by the Detroit Pistons, having offered Bagley III for promising rookie Saddiq Bey, league sources told Yahoo Sports,” Haynes wrote. The NBA insider then noted that “It is no secret within league circles that both sides — Kings and Bagley III — are keen on discovering a corridor toward separation.”

Bagley Worth a Gamble?

Bagley is set to enter the final year of his rookie deal, which will pay him $11.3 million. While he’s eligible for an extension this summer, that’s almost certainly off the table at this point.

After being limited to just 13 games in 2019-20, Bagley suited up for 43 contests (starting 42) this season, missing 29 games due to a broken bone in his hand and a groin ailment. Still, he’s shown enough promise when available to take a flyer at the right price.

As Robb alluded to, “it’s hard to envision Brad Stevens bringing in a guy who can’t be trusted defensively at center.” A notion which we would agree with. Although, then again, the team did take a gamble on Jabari Parker this season, a player widely known for his lack of defensive prowess.

