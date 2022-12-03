Suggested Free Agent Signing Offers Celtics ‘More Value’

The Boston Celtics may be the current owners of the best record in the NBA at 18-5, but even they may wish to scour the league’s various markets to see how they could go about strengthening their depth chart for a title push come year’s end.

Over the last several weeks, many ideas have been floated around as to how Brad Stevens and company can better bolster Joe Mazzulla’s talent pool moving forward, with concepts ranging from simple moves to land a role player to pursuing all-out blockbusters.

Just recently, the roster retooling schemes have found themselves getting a little less luxurious, however, as Celtics reporter and FanNation writer Bobby Krivitsky suggested in a December 1 piece that the front office may want to consider the idea of reuniting with former forward and current free agent, Matt Ryan.

Citing his perimeter skills on the offensive side of the floor, Krivitsky suggested that bringing back the 2020 undrafted free agent and recently waived Los Angeles Laker could help further strengthen the team’s long-range shooting abilities, though he would note that the most realistic way for them to sign him would be by means of parting ways with former first-round pick, Justin Jackson.

“If Boston signs Ryan, the player they’d most likely waive is Justin Jackson. The former North Carolina Tar Heel’s appeared in eight games, averaging less than a point in 5.6 minutes… Jackson has the pedigree, but Ryan’s shooting probably offers more value than what the former provides,” Krivitsky wrote.

🎥 Every angle of Matt Ryan's buzzer-beater to force OT! pic.twitter.com/YKPIZ5laht — NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2022

Krivitsky would continue by stating that despite being a more efficient scorer than Jackson, ultimately, he believes it is “the status quo that will likely win out” and, thus, seeing a reunion take place this season is likely not in the card for the Celtics.

However, considering his production through these early months of the 2022-23 season where he’s posted 17.1 points on 37.1% shooting from distance per 100 possessions Krivitsky believes that, though perhaps not with Boston, Ryan could find himself landing another contract.

Celtics Should be ‘Thinking’ of Center Trade

Another idea that has been seen floating around as of late is one concocted by Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, as he suggested that the Boston Celtics should be “thinking about” trading for veteran center Bismack Biyombo.

“The Celtics, the current leaders in both winning percentage and net rating, are the closest thing the Association has to a weakness-free team,” Buckley wrote. “If Boston has a shortcoming, though, it’s a lack of reliable depth up front.”

IT'S THE BISMACK BIYOMBO SHOW AND WE'RE HERE FOR IT! pic.twitter.com/IqOuw7zvR6 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) January 21, 2022

Though Robert Williams’ return to on-court action will certainly help boost Boston’s frontcourt efficiency, considering his extensive injury history, Buckley seems to believe that adding on a “steady” reserve big like Biyombo could serve as a low-risk insurance policy for the club.

“Why not Biyombo? The Suns could deem him expendable since he’s third on the depth chart behind Deandre Ayton and Jock Landale, while the Celtics could view Biyombo as a steady source of glass-cleaning, paint protection and high energy.”

Through 18 contests, the 30-year-old has only proven himself of still being more than capable of positively impacting his team in just a few minutes a night, particularly on the less glamorous side of the ball where he’s swatting away 1.5 shots (11th best mark in the NBA) and sports the team’s top defensive rating and defensive box plus-minus of 103 and 3.7, respectively, in just 12.3 minutes per game.

Considering the Celtics let up a whopping 113.6 points per game and rank as a middle-of-the-pack defensive unit, a guy like Biyombo could prove to be a great addition to Joe Mazzulla’s rotation.

Celtics Big’s Return Like ‘A Great In-Season Trade’

In all likelihood, the Boston Celtics won’t be looking to make any major roster shakeups at any point in the near future, as they’re already producing like the best team in the entire league and look to be well on their way toward nabbing their second consecutive Eastern Conference title.

However, there is a looming event that could have the same impact as the front office executing a monstrous talent-bolstering transaction, as star big man Robert Williams III is expected to make his long-awaited return to the court by late December, which, according to one executive who recently spoke with Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney, could have the same feel as “a great in-season trade.”

“They’re not playing the same defense without Williams there. They’ve been better than they were earlier, but they still go through stretches where you see the same commitment to that end of the floor isn’t there,” the executive told Deveney.

“It may take them a bit of time to get back into the flow when he returns — and they’re still going to have to be better on the perimeter dealing with screens and staying attached to shooters at the 3(-point line) — but he should solidify them and keep them out of some of those defensive lulls.”

Robert Williams can still block shots. pic.twitter.com/p6y7XQ9fNR — Jay King (@ByJayKing) November 30, 2022

Williams underwent a successful arthroscopic procedure on his left knee back in late September and has been out of the rotation as he’s continued his recovery.

The last time the big man was found on the court for the Celtics was during the 2021-22 campaign where he served as the anchor for the club’s top-ranked defense while he averaged 10.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 2.0 blocks per game on an otherworldly 73.6% shooting from the field.