Unheralded Big Man Steal Celtics Fans Hearts With Breakout Performance: ‘Brad Did it Again’

The Boston Celtics started their preseason with an all-round dominant performance, beating the Charlotte Hornets 134-93. There were plenty of standout individual performances, most notably from Jaylen Brown, Malcolm Brogdon, and Sam Hauser. However, they’re coming into the 2022-23 season with expectations, which is why the one who stood out above the rest was the performance from Mfiondu Kabengele.

Kabengele’s statline of 10 points and three rebounds while shooting four-for-four from the field, which included a three-pointer, was impressive but doesn’t do enough justice to show how impressive his performance was.

Kabengele’s play stood out so strongly above the rest that Celtics fans all-around were already calling him another good get by Brad Stevens.

Kabengele’s play was strong enough that Celtics’ media members believe he may have solidified himself as the team’s newest fan favorite.

He played so well that some were proposing that the team cut new addition Blake Griffin in favor of playing Kabengele more.

Kabengele started his career with the Los Angeles Clippers, who he played for from 2019 to 2021. After his brief tenure with the Cleveland Cavaliers last season, Kabengele left quite the impression when he played for the Celtics during the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League. So good that he signed a two-way contract with the Celtics following his performance.

If Kabengele plays his cards right, he may very well get his deal converted into a standard contract like Sam Hauser’s was last season.

Sam Hauser Left a Strong Impression

After Danilo Gallinari tore his ACL, many wondered who exactly would fill in for him as he’ll presumably miss the entire season to rehab it. All of the Celtics beat reporters revealed the same name: Sam Hauser.

This concerned fans because Hauser has very little NBA experience to his name. This will be the 24-year-old’s second NBA season, so elevating him to the rotation of a team coming off a finals run is a tall task. However, Hauser looked every bit like the player the Celtics hoped he’ll be when he scored 14 points on four threes while sporting a team-high plus-26 in plus/minus.

Celtics fans were impressed, to say the least.

He played so well that national media members are taking notice.

It’s only one preseason game, but given the role Hauser’s expected to play this season, he may not have played any better.

Hauser and Kebengele Involved in Hilarious Comparisons

Hauser and Kabengele were not just the standouts in the Celtics’ preseason debut against the Hornets. They even connected on a few plays during the game.

Because both Hauser and Kabengele were among the biggest standouts in the Celtics’ preseason debut, fans compared their play to Celtics legends Larry Bird and Robert Parish.

It didn’t stop there. Hauser and Kabengele were also compared to Los Angeles Lakers legends’ Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal.

Hauser and Kabengele aren’t expected to be among the Celtics’ most important contributors, but if they have games like they did against the Hornets when it truly matters, it may be hard for the Celtics not to play those two together. Hauser gives them three-point shooting while Kabengele gives them energy in their frontcourt.