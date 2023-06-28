Danilo Gallinari Floated as ‘Possibility’ for Celtics Playoff Rival: Report

Former Boston Celtics big Danilo Gallinari doesn’t have a place on the Washington Wizards, who are starting their rebuild. It appears they know it too, as Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported on June 27 that a buyout is on the horizon between the two sides.

“With Washington currently holding 16 players on guaranteed contracts, the Wizards are also expected to come to a buyout agreement with Danilo Gallinari, acquired in the Porziņģis trade, clearing the way for the veteran scorer to find a home with a playoff contender,” Fischer wrote.

If and when he hits the open market, the Miami Heat may look into adding Gallinari to their squad, according to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald.

“One league source mentioned veteran forward Danilo Gallinari as a Heat possibility if he receives an expected buyout from Washington,” Jackson wrote.

Gallinari will be coming off his second torn ACL, but his abilities as a floor spacer and a shot creator should make him appealing to any contender looking for help in that department. Especially if they can get him for cheap.

The Heat may also have some appeal to Gallinari, seeing as they’ve had consistent playoff success over the past few seasons, making three of the last four Eastern Conference Finals and two NBA Finals in that same timespan.

Grant Williams Comments on Future With Celtics

After the Celtics acquired Kristaps Porzingis, there’s been speculation regarding if his addition means Grant Williams’ time in Boston has come to an end. Williams himself spoke about his free agency while talking with reporters on June 27.

Williams commented on how he’s approaching his restricted free agency this summer.

“Whatever happens. I have — not much control in this because I allow my agents and everybody else to focus on that because my whole focus and goal has always been winning and making sure that team success has been the number one most important thing,” Williams said per CLNS Media.

Williams added that he’d be happy to come back to play for the Celtics but knows that change is a possibility.

“Brad and those guys, if they decide to keep me and bring me back, of course, I’m gonna come back and be excited and (be) happy and ready to play for the Celtics. If something else happens, then I’ll have to transition.

Should Williams stick around, he would likely be fourth in the Celtics’ frontcourt pecking order behind Porzingis, Al Horford, and Robert Williams III.

Celtics Expected to Extend Kristaps Porzingis

Even before the Celtics had officially acquired Porzingis, NBA Insider Marc Stein reported on June 21 that there was an expectation that the team would extend him in July.

The three-team deal to send Kristaps Porzingis to Boston is likewise expected to lead to a July contract extension for Porzingis beyond next season's $36 million player option, league sources say. Today was the deadline to invoke the option. More NBA: https://t.co/A6ycVmnrjq — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 21, 2023

On June 26, Stein reiterated that the two sides are likely to agree to an extension when the opportunity comes.

“The Celtics will be eligible in July to offer Porziņģis a two-year extension worth up to $77 million and, as I’ve been reporting since Wednesday, there is a strong expectation in circulation already that Boston will indeed extend him,” Stein wrote via his Substack.

Extending Porzingis to that amount of money could have ramifications for the Celtics’ salary cap in the near future, but evidently, that doesn’t appear to be an issue for them.