Recently Waived Celtic Joins Eastern Conference Rival: Report

Former Boston Celtics wing Justin Champagnie has a new team. The Miami Heat announced that Champagnie was among the players who they have added to their training camp roster.

“OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have signed center Brandon McCoy, forward Drew Peterson, forward Cole Swider, forward Justin Champagnie, guard Alondes Williams, and guard Caleb Daniels. Following those roster moves, the HEAT waived McCoy and signed Jamal Cain to a Two-Way Contract,” the Heat announced on their official Twitter account on August 11.

The Celtics signed Champagnie on April 7, 2023, and he appeared in two games for the team, averaging 2.5 points, two rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 16.7% from the field. Champagnie also participated on the Celtics’ 2023 Summer League team in Las Vegas.

Champagnie was waived by the Celtics on August 1, as reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania. With him off the team, the Celtics have two open full-time roster spots.

The Heat have a history of turning waived Celtics into valued rotation players, much like they did with Max Strus. After the Celtics waived Strus in 2019, the Heat brought him in where he then became a staple in their rotation.

Celtics Interested in Blake Griffin Reunion: Reports

After losing Grant Williams, the Celtics could use depth in their frontcourt. One possible option would be to bring back Blake Griffin On August 3, CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning reported that his return has not been ruled out.

“I’ve heard the door remains open for his return despite the distance from family and his home on the west coast. Given that he mulled his options until October last year, it’s worth assuming he’ll follow a similarly deliberative process this summer,” Manning wrote.

NBA Insider Marc Stein reported the same thing on August 7 while adding where Griffin stands on returning to the Celtics.

“The Celtics, league sources say, have interest in re-signing Blake Griffin,” Stein wrote. “Less clear is Griffin’s stance, at 34, on returning to Boston for a 15th NBA season. Griffin signed with the Celtics in early October after training camp had already begun and appeared in just one playoff game after playing in 41 regular-season games.”

Griffin had a substantially lesser role with the Celtics than he did during his prime years with the Los Angeles Clippers and Detroit Pistons. While he’ll never have as a big a role as he once did, Griffin may also be looking for a bigger role than what the Celtics have to offer.

R.J. Hunter Making NBA Comeback Attempt: Report

On August 5, Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported that former Celtics first-round draft pick R.J. Hunter had agreed to a deal with the Charlotte Hornets.

Free agent guard R.J. Hunter has reached an agreement with the Charlotte Hornets, his agent Daniel Hazan of @hazansportsmgmt tells @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 5, 2023

There were no details regarding what kind of contract Hunter got from the Hornets, but since the last time he played in the NBA was 2019, it’s likely to be a training camp deal.

Hunter was originally drafted by the Celtics in 2015, but only played one year for the team before being waived in 2016. Hunter briefly came back to the Celtics on a two-way contract in 2019, but only played one game for the team.