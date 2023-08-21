Former Lakers Champion Has Harsh Words for New Celtic Kristaps Porzingis

Former Los Angeles Lakers champion Michael Cooper had some harsh words for new Boston Celtics addition Kristaps Porzingis. When discussing the Porzingis trade with Nick Gelso of CLNS Media, Cooper called the new Celtic a flop in his last two destinations.

“Who the hell is he? The one thing I’ll say about him is that he looks like a Celtic…That guy there was a flop in Dallas, was a flop in Washington…This guy was brought over from Europe. He is probably here to be a marquee player,” Cooper said.

While the Wizards were not a playoff team during the 2022-23 season, Porzingis had one of the most productive and healthiest seasons of his career with the team. In 65 games with the Wizards, Porzingis averaged 23.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks while shooting 49.8% from the field and 38.5% from three.

Cooper was heavily involved in the Celtics-Lakers rivalry during the 1980s. In his playing days, he won five titles throughout his NBA career, winning in 1980, 1982, 1985, 1987, and 1988.

Drew Gooden Approves of Kristaps Porzingis Trade

While Cooper apparently does not think too highly of Porzingis, former NBA player Drew Gooden thinks otherwise. While talking to Bally Sports’ Brandon “Scoop B” Robison, Gooden explained why he believed the Porzingis trade would be good for the Celtics.

Boston Celtics with Kristaps Porzingis

are a tough team to beat in the East says Drew Gooden on Scoop B Selects: “I like Porziņģis because they didn’t have to give up too many pieces. I know Marcus Smart was a huge, huge, HUGE emotional piece I would say that you cannot probably… https://t.co/oJ5heS6hAP — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) August 15, 2023

“I like Porzingis in Boston because they didn’t have to give up too many pieces,” Gooden told Robinson. “I know Marcus Smart was a huge, huge, huge emotional piece I would say that you cannot probably replace, but when you get a guy like Porzingis that ultimately can play alongside Jaylen (Brown), and…(Jayson) Tatum. I say they’re going to be a tough team to beat in the East.”

Outside of Smart, the Celtics also traded Mike Muscala and Danilo Gallinari. While the Celtics may have fewer frontcourt pieces on their team following the trade’s completion, Porzingis is talented enough to give Boston a talented trio of bigs between himself, Al Horford, and Robert Williams III.

JaMychal Green Floated as Free Agent Target

While Porzingis has proven himself to be a talented big, there’s always the chance he may get hurt at one point or multiple for the 2023-24 season. If that turns out to be the case, the Celtics may look into adding more stretch bigs who could help fill in the void Porzingis would leave.

Among the said stretch bigs that are still on the free agent market, NESN’s Keagan Stiefel explained why JaMychal Green would be a good option as “Kristaps Porzingis Insurance.”

“Green has quietly been a tremendous contributor for some pretty good teams over the last three seasons, averaging 7.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 0.5 blocks per game for the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets. The 33-year-old averaged 54.0% from the field and 37.8% from three-point range in 57 regular-season games last season and might just finally capture a ring with the Celtics. You know, if they sign him,” Stiefel wrote.

As a career 36.8% shooter from three-point land, Green would give the Celtics more floor stretching in their frontcourt. While it’s not like they don’t have enough of that with Porzingis and Horford, Green could potentially fit like a glove.