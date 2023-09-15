Mike Muscala Speaks Very Fondly of Brief Time With Celtics

Mike Muscala was not on the Boston Celtics for long. After they acquired him from the Oklahoma City Thunder at the NBA trade deadline on February 9, he played 20 games in Boston before the Celtics included him in the Kristaps Porzingis trade.

Despite not being in Boston for long, Muscala spoke very fondly of his time with the Celtics, singling out the fans and playing at the Garden.

“I had a great time,” Muscala told CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning in a September 14 interview. “It was one of my favorite experiences playing basketball. It was a great city, I speak so highly of the city and of the team when people ask what it was like. The fans were amazing. They love their basketball, and they were very supportive. I just really enjoyed getting to know the city, getting to learn about the history of the area, having some friends and family come out and visit, and playing at the Garden, man, it was awesome. A lot of really fun memories.”

Muscala played 20 games in total for the Celtics, averaging 5.9 points and 3.4 rebounds a game while shooting 47.2% from the field and 38.5% from three. Muscala also started four games for the Celtics in that span, which included a game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Muscala may not have had the biggest role with the Celtics, but he was another stretch-big in a long line of stretch-bigs the Celtics have had in the past decade.

Blake Griffin Reunion With Celtics Not Likely: Report

Despite Griffin leaving an impression on the Celtics, and vice versa, The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach reported that Boston would like a reunion, but Griffin does not share the same sentiment.

“The Celtics would likely welcome a return by veteran big man Blake Griffin, who played well last year and was a strong locker room presence, but for now, that appears unlikely as Griffin considers his future,” Himmelsbach wrote in a September 5 story.

After losing Muscala, Grant Williams, and Danilo Gallinari, the Celtics are a little short on big man depth outside of Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, and Robert Williams III. With Griffin not returning to the team for the time being, the only other frontcourt piece they have is Luke Kornet.

The Celtics have one roster spot left, which they could use to add another big. Also, Kornet, Dalano Banton, and Svi Mikahiliuk are all on either partially or nonguaranteed contracts, which, if they are waived, would lead to more roster spots to potentially be used on other bigs.

Celtics Interested in Lamar Stevens: Report

On September 13, HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported that Lamar Stevens was drawing interest from multiple teams, including the Celtics.

“Free agent swingman Lamar Stevens has drawn interest from several teams, including the Celtics, Timberwolves, Rockets, and Heat, HoopsHype has learned,” Scotto wrote.

The Celtics have added plenty of wings to their roster during the offseason, which include Banton, Mikhailiuk, Jordan Walsh, and Oshae Brissett. Adding Stevens feels superfluous, especially knowing that the Celtics have a more dire need in their frontcourt. But if their primary interest is in a wing defender, Stevens is the best option still out there.