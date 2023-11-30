Celtics, 2 Others Have ‘Kept Tabs’ on Grizzlies Sharpshooter: Report

Even though the Boston Celtics have had one of the best records in the NBA, they’re still keeping their eyes peeled for more help. HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto revealed that the Celtics are among the teams who have been paying close tabs on Memphis Grizzlies sharpshooter John Konchar.

“Reserve forward John Konchar is also a candidate to be dealt before the February trade deadline,” Scotto wrote in a November 29 story. “The Celtics, Warriors, and Lakers are among the teams who’ve kept tabs on Konchar’s situation from afar, HoopsHype has learned.”

Konchar is having an off year for the Grizzlies thus far, shooting 32% from distance. However, he is a career 37.1% shooter from three, meaning that his shooting percentages thus far are the exception, not the norm.

The Grizzlies’ having multiple players on the shelf has arguably contributed to Konchar’s struggles. Those players include Ja Morant, Marcus Smart, Brandon Clarke, and Steven Adams. Konchar could also benefit from playing with a fully healthy Celtics team with other floor spacers.

The one question would be how they would get him. Matching salaries wouldn’t be hard because Konchar will make $2.4 million during the 2023-24 season. The Celtics could also use the $6.2 million Grant Williams trade exception to absorb Konchar’s salary.

Reggie Bullock Drew Interest From The Celtics: Report

In Scotto’s report, he also revealed that Reggie Bullock drew interest from multiple teams, including the Celtics.

“Lastly, before signing with Houston, Reggie Bullock had interest from several teams, including the Bucks, Heat, Celtics, Clippers, and Pelicans, league sources told HoopsHype. Given his proven 3-and-D capability and current role in Houston, he’s also a name to watch.”

The Rockets, who are led by former Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, have been better than expected this season. However, Bullock has played in only eight games for the Rockets. This could very well indicate that he doesn’t have much of a future in Houston. Bullock will make almost $3.2 million for the Rockets this season, so much like John Konchar, the Celtics can use the Grant Williams trade exception to acquire him.

However, because the Rockets have played well, they may very well use Bullock’s contract as fodder to acquire another player. However, if that happened, the Celtics could also pounce on that opportunity to get him.

Jaylen Brown Posts Funny Picture With Kristaps Porzingis

On November 29, Jaylen Brown posted a hilarious picture of his and Kristaps Porzingis’ faces on a movie poster for the 2008 comedy Step Brother, starring Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly, on his personal Instagram page.

Brown also posted a caption with, “Bro better not touch my drums,” referencing the film itself.

As funny as the reference is, it’s pretty heartwarming that Brown and Porzingis clearly have a rapport with one another. When the Celtics traded Marcus Smart, they traded one of Brown’s best friends on the team. Luckily, Porzingis has evidently filled that void despite only coming to Boston a few months ago.

While the Celtics could take their chances improving the current squad via trade, their vibes may be so good that they shouldn’t mess with their camaraderie. Teammates getting along with each other goes a long way in helping a team reach its championship goals.